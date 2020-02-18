National Tenant Network Honors NTN Northwest Franchise With Award

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Tenant Network, Inc. founder and CEO Edward Byczynski is pleased to announce that NTN Northwest, Marcia Gohman, CEO and Mike Gohman, President, is awarded NTN's 2020 CEO Award for creating and maintaining impressive product and marketing techniques in 2019 which positively impacted NTN's national footprint and served as a catalyst for NTN business nationwide.

The annual audit reviews each NTN franchise's performance, considering revenue growth as well as the market challenges addressed by each office. Since its opening in June, 2000, the NTN Northwest office has consistently offered its subscribers in Oregon and Washington expertise in rental risk management and knowledge of current legislation critical to Fair Housing compliance.

National Tenant Network serves its subscribers through 35 regional offices across the country, maintaining local contact and providing superior customer service and data quality. NTN's comprehensive products and services are specifically designed for property owners, managers and investors. This year, the company celebrates 40 years of service to the industry. For information on how to make your life easier as an NTN subscriber, go to www.ntnonline.com or call 800.228.0989.

