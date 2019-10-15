National Tenant Network (NTN) Accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Tenant Network, the nation's oldest resident screening service and its founder, Edward F Byczynski, have been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Edward Byczynski was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Edward Byczynski into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Edward has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Ed is invited to work with our professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Edward will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

CONTACT:

NTN, Inc.

Edward F. Byczynski

PO Box 1664

Lake Oswego, Or 97035

Phone 1.800.228.0989

E-mail 226357@email4pr.com

Website www.ntnonline.com

SOURCE National Tenant Network