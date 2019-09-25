National Transaction Corporation (NTC) Accepting a Technology and Payment Processing Award From The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) on October 1st in Colorado

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Vice President, International Membership & Expansion, Bob Duglin has announced that National Transaction Corporation (NTC) has won the award for Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year.

Duglin says, "I will personally be handling the awards ceremony, and it will be my pleasure to present this well-deserved accolade to my friends at NTC!" The ASTA Awards Ceremony is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. which is part of the ASTA Small Business Network Conference 2019 held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

John Barbieri, VP of National Transaction Corporation's IT Department will accept the Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year Award.

CEO, Mark Fravel of National Transaction Corporation says his firm is honored to receive such a prestigious award which provides all ASTA Members excellent payment processing solutions. This award verifies what the ASTA Members tell us which is that NTCePay.com provides a Unified System of Payment to Retail, Over the Phone, eCommerce, over the Internet or Mobile devices for free and then merges the technology of your Current Booking Agent to work with the Current Payment Gateway.

Fravel explains that instead of waiting 30 to 90 days for Payment NTCePay.com gets ASTA Members paid overnight, the very next day. NTCePay can handle cash and check payments as well.

NTC's Barbieri works with the travel agency or tour operator to setup its very own merchant account which allows travel agencies and tour operators to get 100% of the entire transaction within 24 hours.

ASTA and NTC have a 15 year, longstanding partnership together which provide discounts on payment processing solutions for ASTA Members.

About National Transaction Corporation

Founded in 1997, National Transaction Corporation (NTC) is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience for all Travel Agencies and Operators in the US and Canada through market leading customer support, highest levels of data security, offering choice and variety, making payment processing both simple and affordable, and integrating NTC solutions continually. NTC's Mission Statement: It is our belief that every business deserves the ability to effectively and efficiently process card transactions.

