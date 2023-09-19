National transplant patient and physician groups hold press conference to ask President Joe Biden and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to: "Stop private contractors from rolling back Medicare coverage of non-invasive blood tests to detect transplant rejection"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor the Gift, a coalition representing organ transplant patients across the nation, along with other leaders in the transplant field, will hold a press conference on September 21, 2023 calling on President Joseph R. Biden and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to stop the current attempt by private contractors to rollback Medicare coverage of non-invasive molecular blood tests that can allow for the early detection of organ rejection. 

WHEN:       Thursday, September 21, 2023
  2 – 3pm EST/ 11 am12 pm PST

WHERE:     REGISTER FOR ZOOM WEBINAR HERE 

WHO:         REPRESENTATIVES AND LEADERS OF TRANSPLANT AND MEDICAL COMMUNITY OPPOSING MEDICARE CUTBACKS

WHY:          Due to cutbacks on Medicare coverage of critical diagnostic blood tests, tens of thousands of organ transplant patients may be left unaware of their risk of organ rejection. This alarming situation stems from Medicare rollbacks introduced by private contractors in March, without gathering public input from the transplant community or sourcing new medical evidence to justify policy decisions. A proposed local determination (LCD) for molecular diagnostics for organ transplant monitoring is currently under review, containing these same rollbacks. Ahead of the public comment period closing on September 23, the transplant community has galvanized to raise concerns about the detrimental effects of these coverage decisions on patient care. Most recently, the transplant community participated in an open meeting hosted by one of the private contractors, challenging the rollbacks. Hear directly from some of the patients and physician advocates by going here.

