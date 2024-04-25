National Travel selects Sabre distribution network to help better serve Federal Government Agencies

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a new multi-year agreement with National Travel, a global travel agency ranked among the Top 25 Travel Management Companies in the United States by Business Travel News. The new agreement gives National Travel, which books a considerable amount of government travel, access to the robust travel content in the Sabre travel marketplace, helping to drive efficiencies and support its revenue growth goals. National Travel's migration to Sabre is underway with an anticipated successful launch of the program later this quarter.

"When we consider our partners, we have high standards and Sabre exceeds those standards," said Ted Lawson, President/CEO, National Travel. "We are bringing all of Sabre's content, innovation and customization tools to our customers and in return, they will have easier access, opportunities to increase revenue and ultimately be more efficient."

National Travel will benefit from a range of Sabre solutions to help them enhance the traveler experience, including:

Efficient access to real-time NDC offers that are easy to shop, compare, book, and service alongside traditional ATPCO/EDIFACT options and low-cost carrier content. Sabre is the first and currently only global distribution system (GDS) to power NDC content for Atriis, GetThere, SAP Concur, and Wooba, each of which is a leading online booking tool.

Content Services for Lodging, which helps increase hotel attachment rates by unlocking access to 2M+ global property options and enhanced retailing capabilities to find the right property and rate more easily for travelers.

Automated Exchanges, which enables agencies to automatically search and reprice up to 80% of ticket exchanges. Not only does this boost productivity by up to 20%, but it saves up to 20 minutes per transaction.

"We are grateful for the trust National Travel has placed in Sabre," said Andy Finkelstein, Senior Vice President Global Agency Sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our teams work seamlessly to integrate complex systems that ultimately translate into easier access for customers and greater content and capabilities that enable them to serve global travel needs with more ease and confidence."

Sabre is the largest GDS provider for US civilian and military government travel system segments and won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 NDTA Corporate Distinguished Service Award by the National Defense Transportation Association. Sabre's marketplace includes travel content from more than 400 airlines, 2M+ lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car rental, and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world. National Travel has access to a full spectrum of bookable content, can rely on intuitive workflows, and tap into Sabre's unique workspace customization.

"Sabre's presence in North America continues to expand, grow, and we continue to win new business from travel management companies and agencies across the globe because of differentiation, customization and excellence in customer service," said Todd Arthur, Managing Director - North America Agency, Americas Delivery & Global Corporate Solutions, Sabre Travel Solutions.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About National Travel

An experienced government contractor serving federal, state and local governments. We are ranked among the Top 25 Travel Management Companies in the United States according to "Business Travel News." Over 40 years of experience managing travel for corporate, government, and leisure clients all over the world, from small, independent businesses to large conglomerates and government agencies. www.nationaltravel.com

