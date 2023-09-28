National Trial Law Secures $2.7 Million Settlement for Veteran in VA Medical Malpractice Case

National Trial Law Partners Jamal Alsaffar and Tom Jacob have secured a $2.7 million settlement for an Army veteran who lost his leg due to medical malpractice during routine knee surgery at a Texas VA hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Trial Law has recently secured a multimillion-dollar victory for an Army veteran in the case of Pfanner v. United States. Law firm Partners Jamal Alsaffar and Tom Jacob obtained a $2.7 million settlement for their client, who lost his leg due to medical malpractice at a Texas VA hospital.

In 2017, the veteran went to the VA hospital for a routine knee replacement surgery, which should have left the veteran with a functional and strong knee. But due to a series of preventable medical mishaps during and after surgery, the veteran's leg had to be amputated.

The VA did not admit to wrongdoing and did not accept liability for what happened. Attorneys Alsaffar and Jacob of National Trial Law investigated the case to uncover what went wrong and why. The lawyers were able to uncover that the wrong surgical parts were implanted during the knee surgery and that the veteran's knee joint was not properly aligned during the procedure. The serious medical mistakes caused the subsequent complications that culminated in the leg amputation.

The $2.7 million settlement secured by the attorneys will ensure that the veteran gets the ongoing medical care he will now need for his amputated leg, along with compensating him for the years of lost income the veteran suffered.

As a plaintiff's trial law firm with a nationwide presence and focus on military medical malpractice cases, National Trial Law and Attorneys Jamal Alsaffar and Tom Jacob are proud to have achieved such a substantial victory for a client who deserves the highest respect.

For additional information about National Trial Law and the law firm's trial lawyers, inquiring parties should visit www.nationaltriallaw.com.

Media Contact: Jamal Alsaffar; [email protected]

