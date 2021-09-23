National Trial Lawyer Lisa S. Tsai Named Managing Partner of Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

Decorated Trial Lawyer and Asian-Pacific American Community Leader Takes the Helm of Top Litigation Boutique Tweet this

Over the course of her career, Tsai has obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in judgments and settlements for her clients. Her passion lies in fighting wrongdoing and holding accountable some of the most powerful and well-heeled corporate institutions in the world, in many cases exposing professional negligence and corporate malfeasance that never would have seen the light of day.

Among Tsai's most storied professional achievements is her lengthy battle in Claymore Holdings LLC v. Credit Suisse AG. After a decade of litigation that included a jury verdict, a parallel bench trial win, and years of appeals, Tsai and her team secured a $121 million judgment on remand in June 2021 after the Texas Supreme Court affirmed a 2014 jury verdict finding that Credit Suisse committed fraud. Tsai's skillful examinations and cross-examinations of key fact and expert witnesses were critical to her client's victory, which is also noteworthy as one of the few financial crisis cases against a Wall Street bank that went the distance.

Tsai's career includes multiple other trial wins and settlement recoveries related to fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and professional negligence. She has long been recognized for her accomplishments by the industry media and commentariat (including The American Lawyer, Benchmark, Texas Monthly, Lawdragon, Chambers USA, Best Lawyers In America®, among others).

Tsai's impact, however, extends well beyond her client representations. She has been a devoted advocate and spokesperson for the APA community. As Chair of the State Bar of Texas Asian Pacific Interest Section, she transformed its reach, generating unprecedented attorney participation and strengthening the ties between APA leaders throughout the state. A passionate champion for women, Tsai is also the recipient of the Suzanne Covington Pro Bono Service Award for her legal work on behalf of domestic violence victims. Further, she has spent many years improving our criminal justice system for indigent criminal defendants, having served for a decade as a founding board member of the Texas Fair Defense Project.

Among her many accomplishments, Tsai is proudest of balancing her trial work with being a mother to four young boys, whom she raises with the same diligence, grace, and sense of humor that she brings to her firm and the courtroom.

Fellow founding partner Bill Reid emphasized Tsai's contributions: "Since the firm's inception, Lisa and I have prosecuted many of our biggest cases together. I know of few lawyers at all, much less any who, at such an early stage in their career, have racked up as many trial wins and accomplishments. Lisa is a first-class trial lawyer with character to match. I am extremely proud of what we have built and grateful to have her at the helm. As well as being a great leader, she is a team player who lifts the morale and spirit of the entire firm."

About Reid Collins

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, litigating complex business disputes and achieving billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. Its team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud and corporate malfeasance cases, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, governmental entities, and individuals in federal and state courts across the country.

