National Triglyceride Alliance Celebrates One Year of Impact and Recognizes National Triglycerides Day

BOULDER, Colo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Triglyceride Alliance (NTA) proudly marks its one-year anniversary this month, coinciding with National Triglycerides Day on March 28, a national observance dedicated to raising awareness about triglycerides and their role in cardiovascular and metabolic health. Together, these milestones highlight a year of rapid growth, collaboration, and measurable progress in advancing education, research awareness, and patient support.

Founded on the principle that triglycerides deserve greater recognition as a critical risk factor, the Alliance has grown into a national, multidisciplinary coalition uniting clinicians, researchers, advocates, and patients. In its first year, the NTA welcomed seven partner organizations: the American Society for Preventive Cardiology, National Lipid Association, American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association, Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Foundation, National Pancreas Foundation, and Foundation of the National Lipid Association.

Guided by a Scientific Advisory Committee of nationally recognized experts, the Alliance has launched a case-based educational module series, collaborated on an expert-led podcast to further its goal of increasing understanding of high triglycerides, and has a growing library of clinical resources. The organization has also expanded its presence at major scientific meetings and strengthened partnerships that improve understanding of triglyceride-related disease.

"In just one year, we've seen what is possible when a community unites around an unmet medical need," said Seth J. Baum, MD, MASPC, FACC, FAHA, FNLA, Chairperson of the National Triglyceride Alliance. "National Triglycerides Day reminds us that awareness drives action. Together with our partners and supporters, we are transforming how triglycerides are understood, discussed, and managed, and we are only getting started."

The Alliance also recognized the essential support of its founding and sponsoring partners, including Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Amarin, whose commitment has helped expand unbiased education and collaborative initiatives benefiting clinicians and patients alike.

Looking ahead, the National Triglyceride Alliance plans to broaden its educational reach, develop clearer clinical pathways, and continue growing its national coalition to ensure triglyceride-related conditions receive the attention they warrant in clinical care and public health.

About the National Triglyceride Alliance

The National Triglyceride Alliance is a multidisciplinary initiative dedicated to improving awareness, education, and outcomes related to triglyceride-associated disorders through collaboration, scientific exchange, and patient engagement.

For more information about the National Triglyceride Alliance, its educational initiatives, and upcoming events, please visit www.nationaltriglyceridealliance.com and follow us on social media:

@NatTgAlliance on X, Bluesky, and Instagram, and @NationalTriglycerideAlliance on Facebook @national-triglyceride-alliance on LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Triglyceride Alliance