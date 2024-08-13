National Union of Healthcare Workers Ratifies New Contract with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) and the San Benito Health Care District (District) announces today that they have received approval from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) regarding a new labor agreement. The District Board will vote on approval of the contract at their August 22nd Board Meeting. NUHW is the District's largest union representing approximately 350 employees at HHMH.

"We are pleased with the outcome of our negotiations with NUHW," said Mary Casillas, CEO for Hazel Hawkins. "This is excellent news for both parties. I want to thank the negotiation teams on both sides for their hard work, respect and dedication."

The agreement provides clarity on a number of issues including salaries, pension opportunities and Personal Time Off (PTO) accrual as well as new medical benefits packages for its members.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is a full-service, public agency hospital delivering modern medicine and compassionate care to the growing San Benito County community. HHMH offers hundreds of health services across multiple locations, including top-tier specialists, a modern Emergency Department, and a state-of-the-art Women's Center. To learn more about Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation, please visit www.hazelhawkins.com.

