National University Launches Professional Development Certificate to Help K-12 Teachers Prepare for Online Classrooms

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National University 's Sanford College of Education, which graduates more teaching credential candidates than any other institution in California, has announced the launch of a ten-module online professional development certificate, designed to prepare K-12 educators for the transition to online instruction in the wake of school facility closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The rapid shift to remote and online learning is putting an unprecedented strain on educators," said Dr. David Andrews, president of National University, a lifelong educator and school of education dean. "At a time when educators are sacrificing so much to ensure continuity of learning, we face profound responsibility to equip educators with the knowledge and skills to support high-quality learning experiences, whether they occur in-person or at a distance."

Drawing on National University's more than 20 years of experience in online instruction and experience in teacher preparation, the Certificate in Online Teaching (COT) will be available as a stand-alone professional development program for up to 10 Continuing Education Units (CEU).

The COT is designed to help K-12 educators enrich online instruction, teach across multiple modes of instruction, and balance traditional classroom and online technology. The modules, which are designed and led by National University faculty, are offered in an asynchronous format so teachers can complete the certificate at their own designated pace. Teachers have the option to complete a single module or the entire professional development certificate, enhancing their skills where they need it most.

Through the program, educators will gain experience incorporating multimedia, videos, and asynchronous assessment into their classrooms. Upon completion of the professional development certificate, educators will develop a deep understanding of the perspectives and challenges facing online learners, enhancing their ability to create an engaging online learning environment for all students.

The new initiative was developed in collaboration with National University System's Workforce Education Solutions group, which builds flexible and affordable education offerings designed to meet the needs of working adults in today's dynamic labor market. As the pandemic further increases the demand on educators to do more with limited resources, the University continues to explore and develop accessible professional development options to support teachers as they prepare for shifting classroom models this fall.

About National University: Founded in 1971, National University is among the largest, private, nonprofit universities in California. With more than 175,000 alumni, National University is dedicated to making lifelong learning opportunities accessible, challenging, and relevant to a diverse population of students through its three Colleges: Sanford College of Education; College of Professional Studies; and College of Letters and Sciences. Programs are offered both online and at campuses throughout California and Nevada. National University is headquartered in La Jolla, California. nu.edu

About Workforce Education Solutions. An initiative of National University System, Workforce Education Solutions seeks to help the nation meet its need for highly skilled workers by developing educational pathways for working adults in key industries to advance their careers and earning power. WES partners with corporations, industries, and government agencies to align training with degree-bearing credits and keeps cost low for employees by recognizing prior learning and eliminating duplication between new courses and previous in-house training. Workforce training solutions are customized to meet industry needs by embedding desired industry practices/standards and competencies into coursework. Visit nusystem.org/partnership

