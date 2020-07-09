National Urgent Care Development Firm, Urgent Care Partners, Acquires Merchant Medicine

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care Partners (UCP) today announced it has acquired Merchant Medicine (MM), a management consulting company supporting retail health care, telehealth solutions and related on-demand consumer-driven health care. MM created the ConvUrgentCare Symposium, an annual conference of forward-thinking healthcare executives seeking paths to advanced care delivery systems.

UCP is at the forefront of partnering with healthcare systems to capture new patient relationships through the most innovative urgent care clinic model. The addition of Merchant Medicine to UCP will expand the company's offerings to include best-in-class benchmarking, analytics, and consumer-driven strategies that build stronger on-demand models for non-profit healthcare systems.

UCP Managing Director, David Chamberlain stated, "Merchant Medicine augments our strong turn-key urgent care platform development model with upstream consumer-focused strategies; this collaboration provides the critical elements needed for a care delivery model that consumers demand."

Tom Charland, MM founder added, "Combining MM's foundational models with UCP's ability to create healthcare system-owned modern urgent care platforms give healthcare systems a chance to transform care delivery and gain an unassailable advantage in today's competitive healthcare market."

Together, Urgent Care Partners and Merchant Medicine bring healthcare systems an option to develop their own modern urgent care platform and be on the front end of the on-demand care delivery trends.

About Urgent Care Partners

Urgent Care Partners, founded in 2015, builds healthcare systems' capabilities to develop relationships with individuals that they could not reach through traditional primary care or hospital models. Urgent Care Partners with healthcare systems to develop health system-owned modern urgent care platforms by offering full-service, turn-key urgent care center solutions, from strategy through design, operations and management, and transition to the client.

About Merchant Medicine

Merchant Medicine was founded in 2007 to serve the strategic and operational needs of the on-demand healthcare sector. Since its inception, Merchant Medicine has brought innovative methodologies, analytics and expertise to the forefront of on-demand medicine consulting, helping healthcare systems, medical groups and private equity-backed operators perform at the highest level. Merchant Medicine is the expert in consumer-driven healthcare.

