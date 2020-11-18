National UTI Awareness Day is November 21st

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uqora, the leaders of proactive urinary tract health and UTI relief, has declared Saturday, November 21st National UTI Awareness Day. In the midst of Bladder Health Month this November, Uqora believes the first step toward improving the journey for the millions of people who struggle with urinary tract health is increasing awareness on this massive health issue.

UTIs are the second most common infection in the U.S, second only to the common cold. Despite its mass prevalence, innovation in the urinary health space has lagged. National UTI Awareness Day is an opportunity to give a spotlight to the millions of people who are affected by urinary tract health, but often feel invisible.

Founded in 2017 by a chronic UTI-sufferer, Uqora has been able to help over 100,000 people with its UTI relief and proactive urinary tract care products. In 2014, Jenna Ryan experienced 8 UTIs. She knew she couldn't stay stuck in this cycle, but didn't realize how many people like her were struggling with the same issue. Together with her partner Spencer Gordon, the couple was inspired to create Uqora.

For those that struggle with UTIs, you know how debilitating, frustrating and anxiety inducing the experience can be. Uqora has built an innovative product line leveraging the best research available, in coordination with industry experts. Outside of its products,Uqora has created a community of people who understand the journey to better urinary tract health.

"Our stories and voices are so much more powerful as a unified collective. National UTI Awareness Day was actually an idea presented to us by one of our customers. She was so happy to have found a group of people who understood what she was going through. She felt it deserved to be a national holiday, and we loved the intention of what declaring a day of recognition meant. National UTI Awareness Day is an opportunity for anyone pursuing urinary health to know that they are not alone," Jenna Ryan, Uqora CEO.

Since inception, Uqora has surpassed over 6,000 five-star reviews for its line of proactive urinary tract health products from a range of people expressing their gratitude for feeling a sense of control over their health.

To promote National UTI Awareness Day, Uqora encourages anyone to share their story by posting a selfie on Instagram with the hashtag #NationalUTIAwarenessDay to further spread awareness about this important health issue.

