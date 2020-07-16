National Veteran Business Development Council Partners With Microsoft To Bring Veteran Owned Businesses The Crowdfunding Roadmap

DETROIT, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council dedication is to provide opportunities to Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). We understand success in this new normal era is not just about growth but for survival. The combination of growth and survival is the key to Veteran Owned Businesses in these trying times. NVBDC corporate members benefit our Veterans and provide the foundation for NVBDC to support SD/VOBs.

Microsoft understands that the world is in uncharted waters for the survival of small businesses. Everyone is watching access to capital through government and bank programs dry up. Given this set of circumstances placing enormous financial demands on small businesses, brands, and entrepreneurs, Microsoft is sponsoring: "Crowdfunding Roadmap Survive and Thrive Summit 2020", launching on August 6, 2020.

The virtual summit is the collaboration of the Microsoft corporation and director of supplier diversity Fernando Hernandez and Ruth E. Hedges Crowdfunding Roadmap's founder and ("Queen of Crowdfunding") and industry pioneer of equity crowdfunding.

"The focus of our virtual event will be to introduce the 3 ways of Crowdfunding, rewards, equity, and donations that can bring a new pool of billions of dollars into more minority, women, veterans, and LGBT-owned businesses and startups. We want to educate those new to the process of crowdfunding so they can survive during this pandemic and recession". Said Ruth E. Hedges

"The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has created an economic crisis for the small businesses that are the heart and soul of our economy and our supplier diversity programs, and many need the access to capital to manage through this crisis. We are grateful to our partners for recognizing the need and joining together with us to educate their members in this powerful process of crowdfunding. Where it flourishes, communities are strengthened, robust job creation and economic growth is the result." Said, Fernando Hernandez.

Register now for this virtual event experience to "Survive & Thrive." https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdfundingroadmap-survive--thrive-summit-sponsored-by-microsoft-301093202.html

