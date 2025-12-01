National Veterinary Associates Appoints Leslie Storms as President, Ethos Veterinary Health

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Veterinary Associates (NVA) today announced that Leslie Storms has been appointed President, Ethos Veterinary Health, effective immediately. She will also become an investor in the company. Ethos Veterinary Health is NVA's premier network of specialty and emergency care, comprised of over 140 hospitals and 1,500 team members across North America.

Storms will report to John Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of NVA. She brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, spanning healthcare, medical technology, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals. Her career includes nearly two decades at Johnson & Johnson, where she led multibillion-dollar operating units, as U.S. President of Orthopedics within Johnson & Johnson MedTech and as President of Ethicon U.S., overseeing teams that provided general surgery and orthopedic products to human health and veterinary hospitals. She also held senior roles within Janssen U.S. and Noramco, and previously served in commercial and strategic positions at Corning Life Sciences and Eli Lilly & Co.

"Leslie is a transformational leader with deep healthcare expertise and a strong track record of building high-performing teams," said Bruno. "She has delivered sustained top and bottom-line growth, structured businesses for specialty focus, and driven share gains across priority platforms. Her strength in navigating complexity, leading major acquisitions and integrations, and inspiring followership makes her an ideal fit to lead Ethos Veterinary Health into its next phase of growth and impact."

"I believe the greatest impact we can have is through the teams we build and the lives we touch," said Storms. "At Ethos, I am inspired by the passion and dedication of our community, and I look forward to working together to revolutionize veterinary medicine—expanding options for families and helping pets live longer, healthier lives."

Ethos Veterinary Health is built on the trust of pet families who rely on its hospitals for advanced clinical care and compassionate service. Under Storms' leadership, Ethos will continue to elevate specialty and emergency veterinary medicine, support its talented teams, and shape the future of animal health. Storms succeeds Donna Sroczynski, who has served as Interim President over the past year and will return to her role as Head of Operations for Ethos. NVA extends its sincere gratitude to Donna for her leadership during an important period of transformation.

About NVA

National Veterinary Associates Group is defining the future of pet health. NVA is a community of approximately 1,300+ premier locations across North America, consisting of general practice veterinary hospitals, Ethos Veterinary Health, which consists of world-class specialty and emergency hospitals, equine hospitals, and pet resorts. For more information, visit http://www.nva.com.

