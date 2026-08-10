National Veterinary Associates Strengthens Leadership Team to Advance Strategy

The changes establish companywide leadership across operations and veterinary medicine. In their new roles, they will help strengthen the support for NVA's network of hospitals and care teams while creating differentiated experiences for pets and their families. In naming Dr. Burdick the first Chief Medical Officer across both general practice and specialty and emergency care services, NVA is elevating the voice of medicine in decision-making and enabling a more connected approach to advancing veterinary medicine across the hospital network.

"NVA's next phase is about transforming the pet family experience to be personal, easy and accessible, while advancing medicine across every stage of life," said John Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of NVA. "Leslie and Stacy bring the operating experience and clinical leadership to move each of those priorities forward in a meaningful way."

Leslie Storms, Chief Operating Officer

As NVA's Chief Operating Officer, Storms will lead business operations, connecting expertise, resources and capabilities across the Company's network of approximately 1,300 hospitals so teams can draw on the strength of the broader network, improve access to care and create better experiences for care teams and pet families. Storms most recently served as President of Ethos Veterinary Health, where she led NVA's Specialty and Emergency network of more than 140 hospitals.

She brings more than 25 years of executive leadership across healthcare, medical technology, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals, including nearly two decades at Johnson & Johnson, where she served as U.S. President of Orthopedics within Johnson & Johnson MedTech and President of Ethicon U.S. She has also held senior roles at Janssen U.S., Noramco, Corning Life Sciences and Eli Lilly & Co. and is a member of the Board of Directors of Covista.

Dr. Stacy K. Burdick, DVM, MBA, DACVIM (SAIM), Chief Medical Officer

As Chief Medical Officer across the total company, Dr. Burdick joins NVA's Executive Leadership Team and will lead the Company's medical strategy, including advancing medical quality, strengthening clinical leadership and developing initiatives that enhance outcomes for patients, clients and care teams across general practice, specialty and emergency settings.

A board-certified small animal internal medicine specialist, Dr. Burdick brings more than 25 years of experience across clinical practice, hospital leadership, organizational transformation and medical strategy. Throughout her career, she has served in nearly every veterinary role in the profession. Most recently, as Chief Medical Officer of Ethos Veterinary Health, she led the medical integration of four legacy organizations into a unified network of more than 140 Specialty and Emergency hospitals. Her work has focused on elevating veterinary nursing, strengthening medical and operational leadership and advancing evidence-based practice through outcomes measurement and benchmarking that help define and demonstrate clinical excellence. She previously held national medical leadership roles within NVA-Compassion First and served as Chief of Staff and Medical Director of NVA's Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, where she launched its Interventional Radiology and Endoscopy program and led a team of more than 80 veterinarians. Throughout her career, Dr. Burdick has led the development of medical leadership structures, guided large-scale organizational transformation and helped shape the clinical direction of some of the veterinary profession's most influential specialty, emergency and general practice organizations.

About National Veterinary Associates

National Veterinary Associates is defining the future of pet and health care services. NVA is a community of 1300+ hospitals and pet resorts across North America, including general practice veterinary hospitals, specialty and emergency hospitals, pet resorts and equine veterinary services. NVA is committed to giving pets and the people who love them more quality years together. For more information, visit www.nva.com.

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SOURCE National Veterinary Associates