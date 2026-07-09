National Veterinary Associates Welcomes Laura Tortorella and Tina Hunt, PhD, to Board of Directors

Appointments strengthen the Board with deep experience in healthcare operations and animal health

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Veterinary Associates (NVA), a leading pet healthcare services company, today announced the appointment of Laura Tortorella, Chief Executive Officer of AccentCare, and Tina Hunt, PhD, former Executive Vice President of IDEXX Laboratories, to its Board, effective immediately.

The additions bring world-class expertise in large-scale healthcare operations and cutting-edge animal health innovation to NVA's Board, further positioning the company to accelerate its long-term growth and mission of transforming pet care.

Laura Tortorella Dr. Tina Hunt, PhD

"As NVA continues to evolve, we are focused on aligning our Board's expertise with the opportunities ahead in the veterinary sector," said Ken Burdick, Chairman of NVA. "Laura's track record of navigating complex healthcare ecosystems, paired with Tina's deep roots leading one of the industry's most innovative animal health companies, will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome them to the team."

"Laura and Tina are exceptional leaders whose experience will help us build an even stronger pet health care services company," said John Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of NVA. "I'm looking forward to working with them as we transform the pet family experience to be personal, easy, and accessible, while advancing care across every stage of life."

As CEO of AccentCare, a national provider of post-acute and in-home healthcare services, Tortorella leads an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality compassionate care across home health, hospice, palliative and personal care services. With over 20 years of experience leading complex healthcare organizations, her background spans critical operational disciplines including supply chain, pharmacy, laboratory services and advanced analytics. She is widely recognized for her ability to drive organizational growth, post-acquisition integration, and operational improvement.

Dr. Hunt brings more than two decades of executive leadership at IDEXX Laboratories, a global S&P 500 leader in animal health diagnostics and software. During her time there, she scaled IDEXX's flagship diagnostics franchise into a multi-billion dollar revenue engine through innovation-led growth and the launch of category-defining AI-enabled platforms. Her extensive experience spans global operations, supply chain, corporate strategy and the global commercial organization. She also brings valuable governance experience from her tenure as a public company director and Audit Committee member at Veeva Systems, a global cloud software company.

"NVA has an important opportunity to continue advancing access to high-quality veterinary care while supporting the teams who deliver it every day," said Tortorella. "I am honored to join the Board and bring my experience leading healthcare organizations to help advance that mission."

"What attracted me to NVA is its deep commitment to clinical excellence and vision for fundamentally changing how pet families experience veterinary care, building a more proactive, connected, and seamless relationship between veterinary practices and the families they serve," said Dr. Hunt. "NVA is uniquely positioned to shape the next era of animal health. I am excited to contribute to that future."

About National Veterinary Associates

National Veterinary Associates is defining the future of pet health care services. NVA is a community of approximately 1,300+ premier locations across North America consisting of general practice, specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals, equine practices and pet resorts. For more information, visit nva.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Healey

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SOURCE National Veterinary Associates