Austin Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Launches Advanced Radiation Oncology Program Featuring Rare Radixact™ Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (AVES), has launched a new Radiation Oncology service, expanding access to advanced cancer treatment for pets across Central Texas through a highly collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to care.

The service is anchored by the Accuray Radixact™ Oncology Therapy System, one of only two systems currently used in veterinary medicine in the United States. The addition positions AVES among a small number of veterinary hospitals nationwide offering this level of radiation therapy technology.

Accuray Radixact™ Oncology Therapy System

Leading the service are board-certified radiation oncologists Dr. Lauren Smith-Oskrochi, DVM, DACVR (Radiation Oncology), and Dr. Michael Deveau, DVM, DACVR (Radiation Oncology), who bring extensive experience in advanced radiation treatment planning and delivery.

"Bringing Radiation Oncology to AVES marks an important step forward in elevating cancer care throughout our region," said Dr. Smith-Oskrochi. "This service allows us to combine sophisticated technology with a collaborative, team-based approach to deliver highly individualized treatment plans for every patient."

The Radixact™ system delivers radiation in a continuous 360-degree helical pattern, allowing clinicians to treat tumors slice by slice with highly targeted beam delivery while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. Integrated CT imaging before each treatment session enables real-time adjustments based on subtle anatomical or tumor changes, helping maintain exceptional treatment accuracy throughout the course of care. Adaptive treatment tools, including PreciseART™, further support individualized therapy by allowing clinicians to monitor patient response and modify treatment plans as needed over time.

This level of precision often allows for fewer treatment sessions compared to conventional radiation therapy, reducing the number of anesthesia events and hospital visits required. Many pets tolerate therapy well and are able to maintain normal routines and quality of life throughout treatment.

"The Radixact platform has fundamentally expanded what we can offer veterinary patients," said Dr. Deveau. "Its unique helical delivery technique and advanced integrated imaging and adaptive treatment capabilities allow us to treat complex disease presentations and clinical situations that are extremely difficult, and in some cases simply not feasible, with conventional radiation therapy systems."

The launch of Radiation Oncology further strengthens AVES' commitment to collaborative, specialty-driven medicine through the AVES Oncology Group. Radiation oncology works alongside two board-certified medical oncologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, diagnostic imaging specialists, and emergency clinicians to develop comprehensive treatment strategies tailored to each patient. This integrated model allows the team to evaluate every case from multiple clinical perspectives while supporting pets and their families through every stage of the cancer journey.

The launch also reflects AVES' continued investment in expanding access to highly specialized veterinary care throughout Central Texas and the surrounding region.

For more information about Radiation Oncology services at AVES, please visit Austin Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (AVES) or contact [email protected].

About Austin Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (AVES)

Austin Veterinary Emergency & Specialty (AVES) is a leading provider of advanced veterinary care, offering 24/7 emergency services alongside one of the most comprehensive specialty networks in Central Texas. AVES is dedicated to delivering compassionate, collaborative, and cutting-edge care for pets and the people who love them. AVES is part of the Ethos Veterinary Health community and the NVA network.

National Veterinary Associates (NVA) is defining the future of animal care. NVA is a community of 1,300 care centers across North America, including general practice veterinary hospitals, equine hospitals, pet resorts, and specialty and emergency expertise through Ethos Veterinary Health. For more information, visit www.nva.com.

SOURCE National Veterinary Associates