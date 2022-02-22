National Virtual Small Business Expo Announces AT&T Business as Presenting Sponsor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to helping small businesses grow and succeed, AT&T Business is the National Presenting Sponsor of the upcoming National Virtual Small Business Expo on February 23, 2022. The Small Business Expo is America's largest networking and educational event for small business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs.

Register for the National Virtual Small Business Expo Presented by AT&T Business

According to the Founder & CEO of Small Business Expo, Zachary Lezberg, "We are so thrilled and thankful to be working with AT&T Business again this year as our Presenting Sponsor. Their continued support of Small Business is truly appreciated in the entrepreneurial community. This is the time that we need large companies to step up and help small businesses get back to business, and I can't think of a better partner than AT&T Business to help."

AT&T is also the Platinum Sponsor for these in-person Small Business Expo show dates:

Chicago – May 19

– New York City – June 24

– Los Angeles – September 8

– Dallas – October 27

– Atlanta – December 1

AT&T Business is teaming up with Georgina Miranda, founder and CEO of She Ventures, to speak at these events. Resilience is one of the most essential entrepreneurial and leadership traits needed today in business, and no one know resilience like Georgina -- not only as a social entrepreneur and highly sought after transformational consultant, speaker, and coach, but also as a tenacious mountaineer athlete scaling the highest peaks around the world, including Mt. Everest twice.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. We not only want to help them get started but also to grow and be successful. Connectivity is a must for them to achieve reach and relevance. We're here to help by providing them with the technology and resources they need to drive business growth, reduce costs and improve their customer experience," said Jennifer Van Buskirk, president, AT&T Small Businesses & Mid Markets. "

In addition to networking and learning about new products and services at the exhibition, participants are invited to attend Small Business University workshops either virtually or live which cover a wealth of business-critical skills and strategies including sales and marketing, finance management, SEO strategies, social media marketing, business planning and growth, legal tips and pitfalls to avoid, human resources guidance, employee incentives, and much more. There are also fast-faced and fun virtual speed networking events to meet small business owners across the Country.

To register for a Small Business Expo event — which is free of charge to attend — visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

About Small Business Expo

Founded in 2008, SBE is America's biggest business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event which targets companies with under 500 employees. SBE helps small business owners and other entrepreneurs take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations. Learn more at: www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steven Bryant

(212)651-0711

[email protected]

SOURCE Small Business Expo