National Vitamin Company Announces That Elderberry 500mg is Now Available as One of Nature's Blend's Most Recent Formulated Products

CASA GRANDE, Ariz., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vitamin Company announces a new product - Elderberry 500mg is one of Nature's Blend's most recent formulated products. Elderberry is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that can boost the immune system. It is currently on sale for $6.99 through August 2021. Don't miss out by visiting www.naturesblendshop.com or calling a customer service representative at 1-800-682-9862. Nature's Blend has a full line of vitamins A through Z and a wide range of other supplements, herbals, lotions, and oils.

National Vitamin Company

Nature's Blend cares about customer health and that is why the company's focus this past year was introducing and perfecting immune support products as it is of great importance in these times. Nature's Blend carries all the necessary assortments of vitamins and has been involved in the much-needed supplementation since the 1970s. In the past year, there has been an added interest in vitamin C, D and zinc formulations, which is why Nature's Blend will not stop there.

Another product in queue is the Magic Mushroom Mix that will be released soon. It is a product packed with all the traditional immune support of mushrooms as well as a truly vegan vitamin D3, just in time for the upcoming winter season.

All Nature's Blend products are manufactured by National Vitamin Company in a state-of-the-art facility right here in the USA. The company has been in service since 1974. Nature's Blend is a privately held and a woman-owned business. The company is grateful for past, current, and future customers. Nature's Blend is especially grateful to those in the military who help serve and protect. For that, a 25% discount is offered on all products to all of the men and women who are currently serving or have served this great country.

Contact for more info: [email protected] (800) 682 9862

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE National Vitamin Company