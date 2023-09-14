National vocational skills competition to open in north China's Tianjin

News provided by

The Organizing Committee of the Second Vocational Skills Competition

14 Sep, 2023, 21:00 ET

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Vocational Skills Competition of the People's Republic of China will be held from September 16 to 19 in north China's port city of Tianjin Municipality.

The competition seeks to encourage more professionals to sharpen their skills to contribute to the country's development. It has 62 contests to select candidates for the world vocational skills competition and 47 localized contests, with more than 4,000 applicants, according to the organizing committee.

The 109 contests cover six major fields, including transportation and logistics, structure and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative art and fashion, and social and personal services. They will be held in the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin) and three other venues.

The competition has added 20 competitions for new professions and digital technology skills, such as artificial intelligence training, virtual reality engineering technology, blockchain application operation and other items.

As a role model for the innovation and development of vocational education in the new era, Tianjin has been strengthening the development of skilled personnel and improving the skill level of workers in a bid to stabilize employment, increase employee income, and promote economic transformation and upgrading.

With the positioning as an advanced manufacturing R&D base, Tianjin has stepped up efforts in the development of a modern industrial system made up by sectors of intelligent technology, biomedicine, new energy, new materials, aerospace, equipment manufacturing, petrochemical industry and automobile. A project to cultivate local talents have been implemented with constant supportive policies to nurture skilled personnel.

Tianjin now is home to 2.73 million skilled personnel, including 840,000 highly skilled personnel, accounting for 30.8 percent of the total.

Among them, seven people have claimed national honors for professional skills, and 226 people are national-level professional personnel. Forty people have gained the top talent titles in Tianjin, and 657 people are recognized as local masters in specific skills. In addition, 67 excellent professionals enjoy the special allowance for talents given by the country's State Council.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Second Vocational Skills Competition

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.