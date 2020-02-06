National Wear Red Day is tomorrow, Feb. 7, 2020

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, and its signature movement, Go Red for Women, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, are rallying women to take action throughout American Heart Month in February against their number 1 killer – cardiovascular disease. Women, and those who love them, can show their support by wearing red on National Wear Red Day® this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Last night, Feb. 5, 2020, the entertainment industry showed its support for the cause at the annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection®. The event, featuring performances by Meghan Trainor and Shania Twain, brought together dozens of stars and pop culture icons, who hit the catwalk to shine a light on heart disease in women. Founded by The Heart Truth® program at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health, the Red Dress Collection serves as the Association's Go Red for Women national marquee event aimed at increasing awareness of heart disease and stroke globally and uniting women as a relentless force to end it. Photos, videos and b-roll from the red carpet, backstage and the runway can be found here.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women and claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined with disparities in care continuing to persist:1

Cardiovascular disease can be different in women than in men, and women may experience different signs or symptoms than men. 2

Women continue to be underrepresented in research and experience inequities in care including longer wait times for treatment. 3

Women make up less than half of all clinical trial participants globally with women of color only accounting for 3%. 4

Biological differences 5 between men and women often are not adequately accounted for in clinical trials 6 and other studies which provide the foundation to treat cardiovascular disease.

between men and women often are not adequately accounted for in clinical trials and other studies which provide the foundation to treat cardiovascular disease. Research shows that women are potentially more likely to survive a heart attack if their doctor is female,7 yet in today's workforce women are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields by 25%.8

"Powering the future of women's heart and brain health is imperative to the work we do at the American Heart Association and to the mission of Go Red for Women," said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. "With 1 in 3 women dying of cardiovascular disease, we must ensure women are equitably represented in research."

In its 16th year, Go Red for Women encourages awareness of heart disease and stroke, working in communities around the world to help women understand that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat and empowers them to take action to lower their risk. The movement will continue to help women take charge of their health, demand equal access to healthcare for all women and increase the number of women in STEM careers.

"This February, women must stand together, show support and demand to be represented equally in cardiovascular disease research and care," said Brown. "We're continuing to forge news paths and inspire younger generations of women to create health solutions for women."

The public can support women's heart health and the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement during American Heart Month in the following ways:

Wear Red and Give on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Wear red on National Wear Red Day to raise awareness among women about heart disease and stroke. You can make a donation to support Go Red for Women at WearRedDay.org or at your local CVS Pharmacy on Feb. 7, 2020 and throughout the month. Join the social media conversation by using #WearRedAndGive.

No-cost heart health screenings at MinuteClinic®

To help women better understand their risk for heart disease, CVS Health is offering no-cost heart-health screenings nationwide select Thursdays in February at MinuteClinic®, the company's retail medical clinic. Patients can visit the 1,100 MinuteClinic locations to receive a no-cost "Know Your Numbers" heart health screening on the first three Thursdays of February. During the screenings, patients will learn five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. CVS Pharmacy customers can also help in the fight against heart disease and stroke by making a $1, $3 or larger donation at the register at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide or online at cvshealth.com/GoRed, Feb. 2-22, 2020.

Join Research Goes Red

With female-centric research a critical need, the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® and Verily's Project Baseline joined forces on the initiative, Research Goes Red, to empower women to participate in research and clinical trials to move science ahead.

Go Red for Women encourages women starting at age 20 to get screened for heart disease and stroke and to know their numbers to determine personal risk, the five key personal health numbers that help determine heart disease risk: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. By making a healthy lifestyle a priority and moving more, eating smart, not smoking and managing blood pressure certain cardiac events can be prevented by 80%9. For more information visit GoRedforWomen.org.

Additional Resources:

Photos, videos and b-roll from the red carpet, backstage, and the runway can be found here.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association's signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women's heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While nearly 90 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 16 years, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness of the use of women and heart disease, and also action to save more lives. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-888-MY-HEART (1-888-694-3278).

1 Benjamin EJ, Muntner P, Alonso A, et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics - 2019 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. E259.

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/pdf/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000659 Published January 31, 2019.

2 Liu KA, DiPietro Mager NA. Women's involvement in clinical trials: historical perspective and future implications. Pharmacy Practice 2016 Jan-Mar;14(1):708. doi: 10.18549/PharmPract.2016.01.708 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4800017/

3 Liakos, M. & Parikh, P.B. Gender disparities in presentation, management, and outcomes of acute myocardial infarction. Curr Cardiol Rep (2018) 20: 64. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11886-018-1006-7

4 2015-2016 Global Participation in Clinical Trials Report. https://www.fda.gov/downloads/Drugs/InformationOnDrugs/UCM570195.pdf (Pages 11,14)

5 Liu KA, DiPietro Mager NA. Women's involvement in clinical trials: historical perspective and future implications.

Pharmacy Practice 2016 Jan-Mar;14(1):708. doi: 10.18549/PharmPract.2016.01.708 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4800017/

6 2015-2016 Global Participation in Clinical Trials Report. https://www.fda.gov/downloads/Drugs/InformationOnDrugs/UCM570195.pdf (Pages 11,14)

7 Greenwood BN, Carnahan S, Huang L. Patient-physician gender concordance and increased mortality among female heart attack patients. PNAS. http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/07/31/1800097115 Published August 6, 2018.

8 Economics and Statistics Administration, United States Department of Commerce. (2017) Women in STEM: 2017 Update. Page 1 https://www.commerce.gov/news/fact-sheets/2017/11/women-stem-2017-update Published November 13, 2017.

9 Benjamin EJ, Muntner P, Alonso A, et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics - 2019 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. E259.

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/pdf/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000659 Published January 31, 2019. (page 204)

SOURCE The American Heart Association

Related Links

http://www.heart.org

