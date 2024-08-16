National Weather Service Employees Organization Endorses Harris-Walz

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Weather Service Employees Organization's (NWSEO) National Council voted to adopt a resolution to endorse Vice-President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, for President and Vice-President of the United States.

"Vice President Harris has been a tireless advocate for union workers and their families. We can all benefit from her leadership," said JoAnn Becker, NWSEO National President.

Back in 2019 during the federal government shutdown and hardship on federal workers caused by former President Trump, then Senator Harris challenged the president to end the shutdown and pay National Weather Service employees.

During her Senate tenure, she advocated on behalf of union workers, fought to keep the government funded to prevent a disastrous shutdown, defended safe staffing levels and collective bargaining rights across federal agencies, and protected the diversity and human rights offices of federal agencies.

As Vice-President, Harris chaired the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment that had a guiding principle – a commitment to worker rights, including the right to a free and fair choice to join a union and to dignity in the workplace. Contrast her leadership on worker rights against her opponent, former President Trump, who campaigns to create a "Schedule F" to allow the replacement of thousands of career civil servants by political appointees, and "Project 2025" that would eliminate federal employee collective bargaining rights, remove civil service protections of career public servants, commercialize the National Weather Service and terminate its parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NWSEO is the federal labor union that represents the collective bargaining rights of meteorologists, hydrologists and technical experts at the National Weather Service as well as, environmental scientists and specialists throughout the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who track and command weather and environmental satellites; who maintain and crew the nation's hurricane hunter aircraft; and the attorneys in the NOAA Office of General Counsel who enforce the nation's fisheries and environmental protection laws. NWSEO proudly represents the most NOAA employees across the entire agency.

Contact: Sherri McGraw

(202) 951-0991

[email protected]

SOURCE National Weather Service Employees Organization