National Week of Conversation: Uniting Americans to #DisagreeBetter and Build Connection

In an era of sharp division, the National Week of Conversation (NWoC) emerges as a source of hope. Now in its seventh year, NWoC invites Americans to rise above division April 15-21 by participating in a signature experience that builds connection across differences. NWoC offers unique opportunities for individuals from all walks of life to enjoy meaningful engagement with fellow Americans and strengthen the fabric of our nation.

The 7th annual National Week of Conversation takes place April 15-21, 2024. As Americans, we can #listenfirst and #disagreebetter to find better solutions to our shared challenges. Visit https://conversation.us to learn about signature experiences and other events you can join in person or virtually.

NWoC is created for those exhausted by the division and hatred in our country and seeking ways to turn down the heat of polarization. Everyone is invited to take part in this transformative week.

Organized by the Listen First Project Coalition of 500 organizations in partnership with the National Governors Association #DisagreeBetter campaign, NWoC is a nationwide initiative with countless opportunities for local engagement. Throughout the week, Americans can join virtual and in-person activities, including panel discussions, workshops, community forums, one-on-one conversations and the inaugural Better Together Film Festival. These events are designed to facilitate dialogue on crucial issues, share stories and experiences, and explore ways to collaboratively address the challenges facing our nation.

This year NWoC is partnering with hundreds of Public Broadcasting Stations (PBS) across the country in airing the film "Divided We Fall: Listening with Curiosity." Check your local PBS station to see when the film is airing in your area, or see the PBS WORLD schedule for other airing times: https://worldchannel.org/schedule/.

NWoC creates spaces for conversations that help us rediscover our shared humanity and the love we have for our country. It is about learning to search for common ground rather than conflict. It is about respecting where we disagree rather than trying to avoid or attack differences of opinion. It is about committing to #DisagreeBetter.

For more information about the National Week of Conversation, including a schedule of events - both in-person and virtual - and how you can get involved, please visit https://conversation.us.

About the National Week of Conversation

The National Week of Conversation is an annual event designed to foster meaningful conversations across the United States, aiming to bridge divides and strengthen connections among Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs. By encouraging open, respectful, and constructive dialogue, NWoC seeks to create a more united and empathetic society where everyone feels valued and heard.

