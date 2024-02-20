National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS Streaming Discussion Series Centers Black Americans

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS, taking place March 3-9, will feature streaming discussions focusing on HIV/AIDS and Black Americans. "The Doctor and the Preacher" series is produced by The Balm In Gilead, Inc. and will be available live on Facebook and YouTube at 12pm Eastern Time Monday, March 4 through Wednesday, March 6.

"In light of the fact that HIV and AIDS continue to have disproportionate and tragic impact on Black families and communities, our series will explore what individuals, congregations, and policymakers can do," said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, founder/CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc.

Despite significant advances in HIV prevention and treatment methods, Black Americans represent 43% of new HIV diagnoses even though they are just 12% of the population.

"The Doctor and the Preacher" Schedule

March 4: "The State of HIV in African American Communities"

Speakers: Stacy W. Smallwood , PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Health Policy and Community Health, Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, Georgia Southern University , Savannah, GA and Pastor Dr. Shane Scott , Pastor, Macedonia Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA

March 5: "Understanding Current HIV Policy Trends"

Speakers: Cedric D. Pulliam , PhD, Former Director of Global Public Policy, Prevention Access Campaign, Atlanta, GA and Elder Will Francis, Lead Practitioner, Lives and Soul Global, Atlanta, GA

March 6: "Women in HIV Research"

Speakers: Tamara Taggart , PhD, Associate Core Director, DC Center for AIDS Research, Assistant Professor, Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University , Washington, DC and Rev. Dr. Dominique A. Robinson , Assistant Professor of Preaching Seminary of the Southwest, Itinerant Elder, AME Zion Church, Austin, TX

Get more information about participating speakers, and about free resources for churches, individuals, and organizations from the Balm website. The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is a 36-year-old organization whose mission is to equip faith communities serving Black Americans to become community hubs for health awareness, education, and support.

