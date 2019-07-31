National Weight-loss Facility Comes to Colorado

DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Profile by Sanford' has opened their doors here in Colorado. This innovative weight-loss program and facility formed by a team of medical experts at Sanford Health says, it's time to "be done with diets!"

How is 'Profile by Sanford' different?

'Profile by Sanford' focuses on healthy lifestyle change through the principles of nutrition, activity and lifestyle. Each plan is tailored to the unique needs of each individual and it all starts with a personal coach and a swab of the mouth, a genetic test called Precise, that maps a person's DNA to a plan designed just for them.

"Our Precise test is truly unique to our program. It allows us to get a more in-depth understanding of how a person's body burns carbohydrates. With this information we can create a tailor-made plan that works for them," says Profile Coach, Amber Reed.

According to recent data on the state of obesity by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Colorado has the lowest adult obesity rate in the nation, but the numbers have risen in the past twenty and thirty years. Currently, Colorado's obesity rate is at 22.6% (2017) which is up from 14.5% (2000) and 6.9% (1990).

"Overall Coloradans are healthy but there is still work to be done to get even more people in this state living a healthy and manageable lifestyle that fits their needs," says Reed.

Each plan includes a 'smart scale' that helps clients track their weight, hydration level and metabolic rate among other personal health data. There is also specifically designed 'Profile' food, protein shakes and snacks that can be incorporated into a plan for optimal success. 'Profile by Sanford' promises that a person will lose 15% of their body weight after 12 months. More than 100,000 members nationwide have lost nearly 2 million pounds so far on their program.

Profile by Sanford was created in 2011 by a team at Sanford Health, one of the world's largest healthcare providers. There are currently 8 locations in Colorado including Broomfield, Stapleton, Cherry Creek, Highlands Ranch, Wheat Ridge, Greenwood Village and Colorado Springs. Profile's facilities are open 7 days a week, M-F 7am-7pm, Saturday 8am-5pm and Sundays 1pm-5pm. For more information visit, www.profileplan.com.

SOURCE Profile by Sanford

Related Links

http://www.profileplan.com

