National Wellness Month: Boost Pet Health and Dog Health with YuMOVE's High-Quality Dog Joint Supplements and Expert Health Tips

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, in celebration of National Wellness Month, YuMOVE, the high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, invites pet owners to prioritize the well-being of both themselves and their pets.

As many focus on self-care, stress reduction and healthier habits, YuMOVE emphasizes the importance of extending these practices to furry friends. With YuMOVE's high-quality joint supplements, enhancing pet health and happiness has never been easier.

Celebrate National Wellness Month with YuMOVE's essential tips for holistic pet wellness.

YuMOVE's Essential Tips for Holistic Pet Wellness:

Quality Time Together: Engaging in play sessions and teaching new tricks stimulates dogs' minds and strengthens the bond between pets and their owners, enhancing wellness for both.





Stay Hydrated: Ensuring that everyone, including pets, stays well-hydrated is crucial, especially in warm weather or after physical activity.





Create Calm Spaces: Just as serene environments benefit humans; pets thrive in tranquil spaces. A cozy corner with a dog's favorite blanket and toys can provide comfort and security.





Incorporate Movement: Regular exercise, such as walks, hikes, or swims, is vital for physical and mental well-being, benefiting both humans and dogs.





Opt for Healthy Snacks: Choosing pet-friendly fresh fruits and vegetables for dogs, while avoiding processed treats, supports overall health.





Choosing pet-friendly fresh fruits and vegetables for dogs, while avoiding processed treats, supports overall health. Support Joint Health: Pet owners should watch for signs of joint stiffness in dogs, such as difficulty moving or reluctance to get up. To aid their mobility, consider giving dogs a high-quality hip and joint supplement like YuMOVE, which helps support their hips, joints, and overall mobility.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally.2 For over 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee,4 if one's not satisfied.

Celebrate Wellness Together

YuMOVE encourages pet owners to share their pets' wellness journeys on YuMOVE's social media platforms: Instagram @YuMOVE_USA or Facebook: YuMOVE.US. Embracing a healthy lifestyle benefits both humans and their pets.

Discover the YuMOVE Difference

To help pets stay active and healthy, YuMOVE offers an exclusive 40% discount on YuMOVE PLUS+, the Extra Strength hip and joint product for dogs, with the code "TRYPLUS40" on the first purchase.

Join YuMOVE in making this National Wellness Month a time of health and happiness for all. For more information on dog joint supplements and pet health tips, visit us.yumove.com. Check out customer reviews on Trustpilot and watch YuMOVE's latest commercial, "YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs."

