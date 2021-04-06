National Western Life Insurance Company (NWL®) launches Equisoft/manage, a flexible cloud-based policy administration system

Subsequent phases of this large modernization initiative will further support NWL's objective to design, refine and enhance product and policy services in a nimble, cost-effective implementation environment developed to meet the diverse, changing needs of our distribution force and policyholders.

Designed for quick and easy transformations, Equisoft/manage is a turnkey cloud-hosted (SaaS) solution using well-established, production-ready digital business processes to enable quick and easy transformations. It includes enhanced New Business and self-service portals designed for advisers and customers, along with an industry-leading core administration capability - the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration (OIPA).

"In today's rapidly evolving marketplace, we need to be proactive and extremely responsive to the needs of our policyholders and agents," said Greg Owen, SVP & CIO at National Western Life. "Implementing a flexible and scalable policy administration platform with a user-friendly servicing portal was a key component in our strategy. This is the first phase of a multi-phase initiative that will transform NWL's business into an efficient digital model. We look forward to seeing the successful completion of the entire transformation initiative."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, National Western Life Insurance Company offers a broad portfolio of high-quality life insurance and annuity products, providing professional and friendly service to its policyholders and agents.

"This first go-live marks a major milestone in NWL's modernization journey," said Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA at Equisoft. "Equisoft/manage provides NWL with a best-in-class administration platform that will enable them to quickly implement new products and efficiently service their agents and policyholders. We are proud to be NWL's strategic partner in this important modernization endeavor."

About National Western Life

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. As of June 30, 2020, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $12.4 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.2 billion, and combined life insurance inforce of $22.5 billion.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 75 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and some 500 experts based in the USA, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

