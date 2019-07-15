National Western Life names Stephen Van De Berg as Senior Vice President - Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLGI) announced the hiring of Stephen M. Van De Berg as the Senior Vice President – Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer of National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NWLGI, effective immediately.

"Steve is an experienced leader with deep actuarial experience in both Life and Annuities. We look forward to his contributions in helping us to continue to profitably grow our business," said Mr. Moody.

Mr. Van De Berg was most recently the Chief Financial Officer for the Individual Markets division of Great West Financial, and had previously served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary, Life Insurance for Genworth Financial, along with actuarial leadership roles at ING and Hartford Life. Mr. Moody noted, "Steve will be leading an excellent team of actuaries at National Western Life, and we are excited to add an individual with Steve's background and experience to the team at National Western Life."

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Group, Inc. ("Company") is the parent organization of NWLIC. Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 276 employees and approximately 27,000 contracted independent agents, brokers, and consultants. At March 31, 2019, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $12.6 billion, stockholders' equity of $2.0 billion, and life insurance inforce of $24.6 billion.

