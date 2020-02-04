National Western Life to Launch The Sterling Group, an Exclusive Alliance with Key NMOs

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC) announced the introduction of The Sterling Group, an exclusive alliance between itself and six key national marketing organizations which was launched January 1, 2020. These national marketing organizations include Advisors Excel, CreativeOne, Financial Independence Group, Gradient Insurance Brokerage, Impact Partnership, and M&O Marketing.

"Through this alliance, we're adding integrity back to our national marketing company contract," said NWLIC Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Chad J. Tope. "The Sterling Group will be able to take advantage of the strength that National Western brings to the marketplace—strong ratings and a strong foundation."

The Sterling Group is designed to strengthen the connection between manufacturer and distributor. NWLIC and The Sterling Group will work together to develop products, features and benefits to meet the changing needs of consumers. In conjunction with The Sterling Group, NWLIC aims to reestablish itself as a formidable player in the life and annuity marketplace. The Sterling Group will have important input into the company's future direction as they coordinate a distribution strategy to grow sales in several markets.

As part of The Sterling Group, the six members will have exclusive access to the Dynamic Series product line, which includes the NWL Core Dynamic® and NWL Pro Dynamic® products. The Dynamic series is an ideal choice for customers seeking quality annuity options with strong accumulation potential and competitive indexed interest options. In association with The Sterling Group, NWLIC is endeavoring to provide tailored service to select distributors, as well as gaining from the knowledge and expertise of highly regarded national marketing organizations in the shaping its current and future product offerings.

The Sterling Group members are looking forward to the focused attention. "We have partnered with National Western for thirty years now and we're very excited to be asked to participate in their evolutionary distribution model. We appreciate their commitment to developing highly consumer-competitive products," said Mike Tripses, President of CreativeOne. "We're looking forward to this enhanced relationship with National Western," added Chad Roesler, President of Gradient Insurance Brokerage, Inc.

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI) is the parent organization of NWLIC. Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 287 employees and approximately 28,000 contracted independent agents, brokers, and consultants. At September 30, 2019, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.6 billion, stockholders' equity of $2.1 billion, and combined life insurance inforce of $23.7 billion.

Release Contact:

Cindy Pearce-Karrick

Vice President of Sales & Marketing Operations

Phone: 800-760-3434, extension 134

FAX: 512-339-8350

cpearce@nationalwesternlife.com

www.nationalwesternlife.com

SOURCE National Western Life Group, Inc.

