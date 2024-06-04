National Western Life Welcomes Luke Christenson

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Insurance Company (National Western Life) announced today the hiring of Luke Christenson as the Company's new Vice President of Sales. Mr. Christenson joins National Western Life from F&G where he previously held the title of Assistant Vice President, Annuity Distribution (IMO Channel).

Mr. Christenson's strong annuity background spans 18 years. His experience includes overseeing variable products as an Internal Wholesaler with Jackson National, serving as an Annuity Marketer with Brokers International, and managing top producing agents and national accounts during a ten-year career at F&G. Mr. Christenson is a graduate of the University of Iowa where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Tippie College of Business.

"Luke's leadership experiences and passion for annuities is a great addition to the National Western Life family," said Chad J. Tope, National Western Life's Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President. "We look forward to seeing how his vision for the sales team will carry National Western Life into the future."

Mr. Christenson is expected to work closely with IMO Distribution partners, as well as lead and grow internal and external sales activities, an opportunity that Mr. Christenson views as a significant next step in his impressive career.

"National Western Life is a secure and prudent company with strong ratings and a solid product line, and I am excited about this opportunity," commented Mr. Christenson. "This is a people business, a relationship business. I believe that when a team has a strong foundation of teamwork and camaraderie the level of service provided grows tremendously."

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life, and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At March 31, 2024, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.1 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.5 billion, and combined life insurance in force of $17.7 billion.

