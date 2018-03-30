National Westminster Bank Plc Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F With The US Securities And Exchange Commission

LONDON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Westminster Bank Plc (the "Company") announces that, on 29 March 2018, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The document is available for viewing on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and also on the Company's website at www.rbs.com. The Company will send any holder of the Company's securities, upon request, a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge. Requests may be made by writing to the Chief Governance Officer and Board Counsel, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, RBS Gogarburn, PO Box 1000, Edinburgh EH12 1HQ.