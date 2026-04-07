National Wild Horse Conference Convenes Amid Rising Debate Over Federal Management Policies

PARK CITY, Utah, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As national debate intensifies over the future of America's wild horses and burros, more than 20 leading experts in wildlife conservation, public lands policy, and animal welfare will gather May 1–4 in Park City for the Fifth Annual National Wild Horse and Burro Conference.

Held at the Best Western Plus Landmark Inn, the conference comes at a critical moment, as federal agencies face mounting scrutiny over roundup practices, land use decisions, and long-term management strategies across the American West.

The event will bring together a diverse coalition of organizations working on the front lines of wild horse and burro protection. Presenting groups include Western Watersheds Project, Wild Horse Education, The Cloud Foundation, Oscar's Place, Rewild America Now, American Wild horse Conservation along with several leading rescues and sanctuaries and programs from across the United States.

Conference sessions will address urgent issues including:

Federal wild horse and burro management policies

The ecological impact of current land use practices

The role of sanctuaries and rescues in long-term solutions

Programs that help horses transition into domestic life.

Emerging research on ecosystem balance and wildlife protection

"This conference signifies a pivotal moment in our unified efforts to safeguard America's cherished wild horses and their critical ecosystems," said organizer Linda Greaves. "Time is of the essence, and decisive action is imperative to ensure their future."

Media are invited to attend, interview speakers, and cover key discussions and announcements emerging from the conference.

www.saveamericaswildhorses.org

SOURCE Save America's Wild Horses