National Wild Turkey Federation Announces Partnership with Guidefitter

EDGEFIELD, S.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wild Turkey Federation today announced a partnership with Guidefitter, the online retail destination for hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear, fueled by the opinions of thousands of hunting guides and other outdoor professionals. The partnership provides NWTF members with exclusive gear discounts from select Guidefitter brand partners, and for each NWTF member purchase, Guidefitter will donate a percentage back to NWTF.

"We're thrilled to invite NWTF members to join the Guidefitter community," said Natalia Daniels, National Director of Corporate Relations and Licensing for NWTF. "Our members are the heart and soul of our organization and aligning with Guidefitter adds an immense amount of value to our benefits program. It's an important and exciting partnership for our organization, not only from a financial standpoint, but because it also drives member growth, which ultimately allows us to make a larger impact on conservation."

NWTF members can join Guidefitter to shop hundreds of brands while amplifying their contribution to conservation. Tweet this

Guidefitter is committed to conservation and this partnership exemplifies that pledge. NWTF members can join the Guidefitter community free of charge to shop hundreds of outdoor brands, some at a discount, while amplifying their contribution to conservation. Members have access to an entire suite of social tools including a Community Feed where they can share and engage with content from both outdoor professionals and fellow enthusiasts. Guidefitter hosts a search database where users can browse thousands of guided hunting and fishing trips, plus access to product reviews and gear recommendations from thousands of verified professionals including professional hunting guides.

"Guidefitter believes strongly in the importance of wildlife and wildlife habitat conservation," said Bryan Koontz, Guidefitter founder and CEO. "This responsibility remains core to our collective enjoyment of hunting, fishing and the outdoors in general. So we're honored to partner with and support the NWTF, such an iconic and impactful organization, from restoring wild turkey habitat to educating both hunters and non-hunters alike about the need for ongoing preservation. NWTF members are a passionate group of individuals, and we look forward to welcoming them to our existing community of like-minded outdoor professionals."

If you're an NWTF member interested in joining the Guidefitter community, visit guidefitter.com/NWTF to learn more and sign up. To become an NWTF member, visit nwtf.org/join. Memberships start at just $35.

About NWTF

When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. To succeed, the NWTF stood behind science-based conservation and hunters' rights. Today, the NWTF is focused on the future of hunting and conservation through its Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative. Since 2012, this 10-year initiative has already eclipsed goals of conserving or enhancing more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruiting or retaining more than 1.5 million hunters and opening access to more than 500,000 acres for hunting and other recreation opportunities. This critical work will continue to impact wildlife habitat and our great outdoors in the final years of the initiative.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the leading industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, retail destination for hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear, trusted destination for consumers seeking guided hunts and fishing adventures, and enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor brands. The Guidefitter community represents the pulse of the hunting and fishing industry. For more information about Guidefitter, visit guidefitter.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Guidefitter; National Wild Turkey Federation

Related Links

https://www.guidefitter.com

