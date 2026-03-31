National Wildlife Federation and Reolink Launch Color Me Wild! Campaign Celebrating National Wildlife Week

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation and Reolink's Color Me Wild! campaign inspires people to learn how wildlife across America use color to enhance their survival and well-being, and how to help protect them.

The campaign debuts during National Wildlife Week taking place April 6-12 and features a dedicated website with interactive content like entertaining wildlife videos, kid's crafts and games, and a pledge to sign that helps protect wildlife habitat with a chance to win a Reolink Solar Floodlight Cam package.

"Wildlife comes in all shapes and sizes, and their beautiful array and display of color is visible across America," says Krista Newberry, head of licensing and partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation. "This year's Color Me Wild! campaign will engage people through fun, educational content showing 'nature's true colors' from painted bunting birds to tangerine darter fish and inspire them to take conservation action to protect wildlife habitats across the country. We're thrilled to team up with Reolink and celebrate wildlife in living color."

"Reolink customers are constantly discovering wildlife moments happening right outside their doors," said Annie Potter, head of marketing at Reolink North America. "We're excited to partner with the National Wildlife Federation to help people capture and celebrate everyday wildlife moments while encouraging greater awareness about the habitats that surround them. By combining Reolink's smart camera technology with NWF's conservation mission, we hope to inspire more people to connect with nature and play a role in protecting it."

Viewers can learn more about National Wildlife Week, the incredibly colorful wildlife across America and how we can help protect them and their habitats by visiting NationalWildlifeWeek.nwf.org .

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. For more information about Reolink, please visit www.Reolink.com.

SOURCE National Wildlife Federation