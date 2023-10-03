National Wine School Debuts Pioneering Online Advanced Sommelier Courses

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant achievement in wine education, the National Wine School (NWS) proudly unveils its latest innovation: online Advanced Sommelier courses. For the first time, wine aficionados and industry insiders alike can earn their Advanced Sommelier Pin without leaving their homes, rendering in-person sessions and long-distance travel a thing of the past.

Online Advanced Sommelier Programs

NWS, a beacon in wine training, has optimized its exclusive virtual learning platforms to introduce this pioneering program. Originally developed for digital wine courses at tertiary institutions, these systems are now setting new benchmarks in wine education.

From 2024 onwards, NWS will roll out its live-streaming programs, boasting top-notch video and audio delivery straight to learners. The pioneering batch will introduce Advanced lessons spotlighting Spain, France, and the USA. Later in the year, an asynchronous module focused on intricate Italian wine studies will be added to the mix.

To embark on this transformative wine journey and be on your way to clinching the esteemed Advanced Sommelier Pin, please navigate to: https://wineschool.us/advanced-sommelier-courses/

Yet, this is merely the beginning. In 2025 and 2026, NWS is set to unfurl more course offerings, curating an unparalleled wine learning spectrum. To secure the Advanced Sommelier Pin, candidates must excel in four Advanced Wine Modules, underscoring a noteworthy distinction in wine academia.

Unwavering in its mission, the National Wine School continues to champion wine enlightenment and reach. This substantial pivot to digital learning stands testament to our dedication. We invite you to share in our passion, mastering the nuances of wine, one module at a time.

About National Wine School: National Wine School stands at the forefront of wine pedagogy, curating diverse programs for wine lovers and industry stalwarts. With a gold standard in educational offerings, NWS emboldens individuals to traverse the wine realm with aplomb and proficiency. More details at https://wineschool.us.

