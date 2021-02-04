National Women's Business Council Releases 2020 Roundtable Report

"We urge lawmakers to carefully consider the stories in this report" Tweet this

The next two virtual roundtables included entrepreneurs and experts from around the country to explore prevailing issues. The Rural Women's Entrepreneurship Subcommittee hosted a conversation on childcare affordability and availability, specifically impediments to industry profitability and the impact of childcare shortages on a beleaguered workforce navigating the pandemic. The Women in STEM Subcommittee led a discussion on women's participation in patenting and trademark and remaining barriers to enter and launch new ventures in these industries.

The feedback received during these roundtables served as the foundation for the Council's Fiscal Year 2020 policy recommendations to the White House, Congress, and the Small Business Administration.

"During this unprecedented time, we must recommit to empowering our nation's female founders and celebrating their irreplaceable role in the economy. We urge lawmakers to carefully consider the stories in this report and use key takeaways to develop sound, effective public policy pertaining to women's business enterprise," said Chair Liz Sara.

