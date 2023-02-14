NATIONAL WOMEN'S EVENT SERIES AIMED TO ADVANCE WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP KICKS OFF IN DALLAS

Bosses and Lunch Boxes hosted by award winning communications agency focused on empowering women through social capital & membership club

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogues Group (BG) announced the latest installment in their in-person panel and networking event series, Bosses and Lunch Boxes, which provides men and women with a community of like minded individuals and professional development opportunities. The first event of 2023 takes place in Dallas on March 29 at Venture X Dallas by the Galleria from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

"We're excited to bring this event to Dallas for the first time," said Brittney Bogues, BG's Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Bosses and Lunch Boxes is the next step in our work to create spaces for professionals in the corporate arena who want a coveted spot in the c-suite and need resources, opportunities and, most importantly, social capital to get there."

Bosses and Lunch Boxes is a panel and networking event that convenes industry-leading women and men to share business and branding insights from various backgrounds in a panel discussion followed by dedicated time to network with executives and professionals in hopes that participants will develop their own community.

Confirmed panelists include Uni Yost, CEO and Founder of GoAskJay.com and AllbenHQ.com, Melinda Lilly, Chief Operating Officer of Hedge Fund Strategies at Crestline Investors, Inc. and more to come.

This event is part of a larger Bogues Group initiative, The C-Suite is Calling, which is a call to action for men and women to advocate for female leadership in the workforce through multiple touchpoints including monthly Coffee and Conversations, digital Boss Camp, and a tiered membership service, The C-Suite Club.

Bosses and Lunch Boxes will begin in Dallas followed by three more events in 2023 in Boston, Baltimore/DC and Charlotte.

Established in 2018, Bogues Group is an award-winning, Black female-owned communications and events agency based in Charlotte, N.C. working nationwide. BG's mission is to provide clients with customized experiences through design, data and detail. The agency is guided by results-driven strategies utilizing marketing, public relations and events to meet client goals; what matters to our clients, matters to us. Learn more at boguesgroup.com .

