National Women's History Museum Elects Deborah Brittain to Board of Directors, Advancing National Leadership and Digital-First Strategy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth strategy rooted in innovation, digital-first engagement and education.

Deborah Brittain is a celebrated civic leader, philanthropist, and advocate for equity with a lifelong commitment to service. Decades of leadership across higher education, national nonprofits, and cultural institutions has consistently centered on expanding access, strengthening institutions, and preparing future leaders, particularly women. As recent Past President and Chair of the Association of Junior Leagues International, for instance, she helped guide a global organization through leadership development, governance modernization, and nationwide member engagement.

"Deborah's exceptional expertise and passion align perfectly with our commitment to modernize how women's history is experienced, shared and understood,'' said Frédérique Irwin, President and CEO of the National Women's History Museum.

"At this moment in our country, when women's contributions are too often minimized or erased, supporting the National Women's History Museum feels both necessary and urgent,'' Deborah Brittain said.

"NWHM is not only preserving women's history, it is bringing it to the forefront of our national narrative through education and innovative, accessible platforms,'' she said. "I am honored to help advance this work at a moment when it matters more than ever."

A proud graduate of Howard University and an Honorary Trustee of Simmons University, Brittain has held long-term leadership roles across higher education, health, and social service organizations.

Brittain, who spends much of her time in Florida, joins a Board composed of leaders from across the country, reflecting the Museum's national footprint and the millions of people reached annually through digital exhibitions, education programs, and public engagement.

As NWHM continues to modernize its platforms and storytelling approaches, Board members bring expertise in media, technology, education, and audience engagement to support innovation, reach, and relevance at national scale.

"Advancing our mission requires leaders who understand how ideas move and how audiences engage today," said Susan Whiting, Board Chair. "Deborah brings deep expertise in education and leadership and joins a board with decades of experience in media, communications, and digital transformation. That combination positions us well for what's ahead."

"The strength of this Board is intentionality," said Singleton McAllister, Board Vice Chair. "Deborah's experience complements a leadership group built to guide a modern digital-first institution that educates, inspires, and reaches people wherever they are."

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum is the nation's leading digital-first institution dedicated to making women's history visible and accessible. Independent from the Smithsonian, NWHM reaches millions through innovative exhibitions, education programs, and research that place women at the center of the American story. The Museum is a privately funded, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3).

