National Women's History Museum Welcomes New Board Members

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Singleton McAllister and Rachel Vogelstein. The board provides leadership for delivering on NWHM's mission to tell the stories of women who transformed our nation in a future physical museum and through a growing state-of-the-art online presence to educate, inspire, empower, shape the future and provide a complete view of American history.

"We are pleased to have these accomplished women join our board at this exciting time in our evolution," said NWHM Board Chair Susan Whiting. "Singleton brings her vast experience in government, law and international development. Rachel brings her experience in women's advancement to help build their global prosperity, stability and security. They both bring a firm commitment to ensuring women's contributions to American history are included in our national narrative."

About NWHM's New Board Members

Singleton McAllister is a highly skilled attorney with Husch Blackwell LLP and a member of its Technology, Manufacturing, & Transportation section. She has been a leader in government affairs and regulatory law for over 30 years, having held several senior positions at the national level. Notably, she was senior counsel to the US House of Representatives Committee on the Budget. She was appointed by then President Bill Clinton as the General Counsel to the US Agency for International Development where she was the chief legal advisor to 72 US missions around the world. She represents companies and trade associations throughout a wide range of industries in public and regulatory matters related to international trade, telecommunications, transportation, energy and health care. Singleton currently serves on the boards of PDV Wireless, Alliant Energy, and Securitas, and recently served on the board of United Rentals.

Rachel Vogelstein is the Douglas Dillon senior fellow and director of the Women and Foreign Policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington, DC, and a professor of gender and US Foreign Policy at Georgetown Law School. At CFR, Vogelstein's research is focused on the relationship between women's advancement and prosperity, stability, and security. She is the author of Ending Child Marriage (2013), Women's Participation in Conflict Prevention and Resolution (2016), and Building Inclusive Economies (2017). An attorney by training, she previously served as an official in the Office of Global Women's Issues in the Office of the US Secretary of State and with the White House Council on Women and Girls, and as a Visiting Fellow in the Center for Global Legal Challenges at Yale Law School.

About the National Women ' s History Museum

Founded in 1996 as a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization, the National Women's History Museum researches, collects, and exhibits women's contributions to the social, cultural, economic, and political life of our nation's history. The Museum engages people with our interactive website, online and physical exhibits, education programs, live presentations, and social media to ensure we tell those stories. Through these efforts and our future physical presence, the Museum serves as a guiding light to inspire people regardless of gender, class, race or culture to move into the future with respect, equal confidence, greater partnership and opportunity. A envision place where visitors can expand their understanding of women's roles and leave with a compete view of American history. For additional information visit womenshistory.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

