National Women's Magazine Raising The Standards on Beauty & Wellness

When women conduct research in the beauty space, a variety of marketing and social media posts arise and finding correct information that will help them achieve their goals can be a challenge. Traditional platforms are inundated with paid influencers and editing techniques that create unrealistic beauty standards and often, inaccurate information.

According To Amy Breuer, Managing Editor of the magazine, "We are challenging mainstream and working together to elevate and explore all our beauty options in a fun and empowering way. We're doing this by providing high performing content with real influencers to celebrate the people, products, procedures, and services they love so that everyday women can choose for themselves what beauty means to them both inside and out."

Additionally, for those who are interested in cosmetic treatments, we have access to a vast network of vetted doctors and will continue to provide consumers with virtual support. This way, patients can be connected with the experts. According to Michelle Emmick, CEO MyCoachMD and Editor-in-Chief, Ask Us Beauty, "We haven't abandoned our business model. On the contrary, our new platform expands the need and opens the door to a much larger demographic of women interested in cosmetic procedures. We work with dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, along with beauty and wellness experts. We will continue working to motivate and encourage women to define beauty on their own terms through inspiration and education."

Ask Us Beauty is focused on all things beauty and wellness.

