National Women's Suffrage Month Programming Scheduled throughout August

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission (WSCC) will commemorate 100 years of the 19th Amendment and women's constitutional right to vote with National Women's Suffrage Month throughout August. Americans are invited to join the WSCC in celebrating this monumental chapter of U.S. history through dozens of free virtual programs and events between Aug. 1 through Sept. 2.

The WSCC and the U.S. Senate have designated August 2020 as National Women's Suffrage Month, a month-long celebration honoring the history of women's fight for the vote. Learn more about the WSCC and upcoming National Women's Suffrage Month events at www.womensvote100.org/suffragemonth.

Signature programs for National Women's Suffrage Month include:

Launch of Podcast And Nothing Less – Hosts Rosario Dawson and Retta will guide us through this seven-part series from the WSCC, the National Park Service, and PRX, bringing us the stories we didn't learn in our history books. Listen to new episodes weekly starting Aug. 5 .

Launch of Podcast The Magic Sash – The Magic Sash is a journey back in time hosted by gold medal Olympic gymnast and advocate Aly Raisman. Listen to new episodes of this seven-part children's podcast from the WSCC, the National Park Service, TRAX from PRX, and Gen-Z Media weekly starting Aug. 5.

Song Suffragettes Series – Every Monday, Aug. 3-24, the all-female singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes will livestream performances in partnership with the WSCC.

One Woman One Vote Nationwide Watch Party – On Aug. 7, the WSCC will host a virtual watch party of the iconic PBS suffrage documentary.

Keynote Conversation with Hillary Rodham Clinton – On Aug. 17, the WSCC and Twitter will present a live virtual event titled "Women's Fight for the Vote: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment" with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, author Elaine Weiss, and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Tennessee Ratification Celebration with Keynote Address by Senator Marsha Blackburn – Aug. 18 marks 100 years since Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment. The WSCC and partners have prepared a full day of virtual events, including a keynote address from Senator Blackburn, an all-women skydiving demonstration, a reenactment by the Tennessee General Assembly, and a suffrage storytime with Senator Blackburn's daughter, author Mary Morgan Ketchel.

Keynote Conversation with Mary Anne Carter: On Aug. 20, the WSCC will host a virtual conversation with National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter, titled "Creativity and Persistence: Art that Fueled the Fight for Women's Suffrage."

Our Story Art Installation at Union Station – On Aug. 24-28, the WSCC will sponsor a mosaic of suffragist Ida B. Wells in the Main Hall of Union Station in Washington, D.C., assembled from thousands of historical suffrage photos.

First Lady Melania Trump's Building the Movement Exhibit – First Lady Melania Trump will honor the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with an exhibit titled Building the Movement, showcasing artwork by young Americans. A digital version of the exhibit will launch on the WSCC's website, www.womensvote100.org, on Aug. 25.

Forward Into Light – On Aug. 26, buildings and landmarks across the country, including the Library of Congress and National Archives, will light up in purple and gold in honor of the suffrage movement.

Ripples of Change Statue – On Sept. 2, the WSCC will join Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and the New York State Women's Suffrage Commission in Seneca Falls, NY to announce the dedication of a commemorative centennial statue, Ripples of Change.

Throughout August, the WSCC will also hold weekly suffrage webinars and will post daily educational content on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. Find more programs and events on the WSCC's National Women's Suffrage Month calendar at www.womensvote100.org/suffragemonth.

"The WSCC is excited to share the story of women's fight for the vote with virtual events, programs, and activities throughout August in celebration of National Women's Suffrage Month," said WSCC Executive Director Anna Laymon. "We are grateful to the U.S. Congress, the President, and our partners for their passion for the centennial and their dedication to suffrage history. By working together to amplify the important but under-recognized stories of the suffrage movement during this pivotal month, we can ensure that this history is remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

The WSCC was created by Congress to coordinate the nationwide commemoration during the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which was officially signed into the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. The amendment prohibits the United States or any state from denying the right to vote based on sex, protecting women's access to the ballot in the Constitution. Led by a bipartisan group of 14 women leaders, the WSCC has a nonpartisan mission to ensure that Americans across the country have the opportunity to participate in the centennial and to learn about this important but often overlooked history. Learn more about the WSCC and its initiatives at www.womensvote100.org.

