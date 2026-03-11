National Write Your Congressman Q1 2026 Index: Small Business Owners Call for Congressional Action on Spending, Regulatory Relief and Tariffs

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Write Your Congressman (NWYC), an organization that gives small businesses a voice in government, released its Q1 2026 Index, highlighting small business sentiment toward Congress, the U.S. economy, and federal policies affecting business.

Findings show that government spending is the most important policy issue for small business owners, and that tariffs, immigration, access to capital, and the uncertainty about the future of the U.S. economy are the most important issues facing business owners today.

"When small business owners evaluate the policy environment, they are closely watching decisions in Washington that affect long-term economic stability. Business owners are looking for meaningful policy action on spending, regulation, and tariffs," said Randy Ford, President and COO of National Write Your Congressman. "The Index shows that while many businesses remain steady, owners continue to prioritize fiscal responsibility and policies that support reinvestment and growth."

Healthcare costs and access to affordable coverage, immigration reform, regulatory relief to reduce compliance burdens, and tariffs continue to be top policy issues business owners want Members of Congress to prioritize.

"Members of Congress can best support small businesses this year by focusing on regulatory clarity, predictable tax policy, and improved access to capital for independently owned companies. Small businesses create culture, community, and local economic resilience," said Gregory Hill, Studio Owner, Artist's Collective in Corona, California.

The One Big Beautiful Bill

Business owners expressed the strongest support for provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that promote investment and expansion. The most supported provisions include:

A permanent 20 percent pass-through income tax deduction (76.5 percent)

A 100 percent bonus depreciation for new equipment or property purchases (75.4 percent)

While many owners view the One Big Beautiful Bill Act positively, more than half remain uncertain about how it will impact their businesses.

"We have hopes of seeing the full effect of the Big Beautiful Bill and what that will do for potential sales and tax filings with the new depreciations," said Tim DeLuca, President, Capstone Renovations in Crown Point, Indiana.

Business conditions and the U.S. economy

Business performance remains mixed, with 48 percent of respondents stating their business performance has remained flat, while 31 percent reporting growth and 21 percent reporting decline.

Small business owners expressed a cautiously optimistic view of the economy. More than half describe the U.S. economy as "good," while 33 percent say it is "fair." Only four percent rate the economy as "excellent."

Seventy-five percent of business owners say they are either cautiously planning for moderate growth or holding off on major changes until economic conditions improve.

"Small businesses are ready to grow, hire, and innovate. What we need most is predictability and policies that recognize the critical role local manufacturers play in our communities," said Lisa Fahey, Chief Financial Officer, Graphic Finishing Services in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Trust and representation in Congress

The Index also highlighted an overall decrease in hope, trust, and satisfaction with Congressional action, down from Q1 2025.

Although overall sentiment towards Congress decreased from last year, 40 percent of respondents state they trust the Members of Congress who represent them. Twenty percent of respondents strongly believe the Members of Congress who represent them know their opinions on important issues, and 40 percent are hopeful in Members of Congress for the year ahead.

Methodology

NWYC collected data from 724 business owners in 45 states from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Fifty-six percent of owners employ one to nine employees; 41 percent employ 10 to 99 employees.

About National Write Your Congressman

Since 1958, National Write Your Congressman (NWYC) has empowered small businesses by providing nonpartisan information, research, and tools to connect with their representatives in Washington. As the nation's largest, privately held, nonpartisan membership organization made up of small businesses, NWYC's team of experts provides unbiased, nonpartisan information and research on top issues and pending legislation relevant to small business owners today. NWYC presents both sides of the issue so that members can form an educated opinion and let their elected officials know their opinion. For more information visit www.nwyc.com.

