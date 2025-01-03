National Write Your Congressman Survey: Small Business Owners Urge Congress to Focus on Taxes, Spending, and Immigration in 2025

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation welcomes a new Congress, small business owners are voicing their hopes for legislative action in the new year. A recent survey by National Write Your Congressman (NWYC), an organization dedicated to giving small businesses a voice in government, shares the top priorities for small business owners in 2025.

The survey revealed government spending, tax reform, and immigration as the top three issues small business owners most want the new Congress to address. Many respondents strongly support extending or making the 2017 tax cuts permanent, citing the need for stability and relief from rising costs.

"As a new Congress is sworn in, business owners are looking forward to a fresh start and a 2025 legislative agenda that will positively impact their business," said Randy Ford, President and COO of National Write Your Congressman. "We encourage small business owners to continue using their voice and advocating for their business priorities in Washington in the new year."

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office, small business owners say they would like to see a focus on streamlining government spending, reducing federal regulations, and implementing tax reforms that alleviate burdens on small businesses as top priorities for his first 100 days in office.

"I hope 2025 is an opportunity to see business grow. We need lower taxes, less regulation, extreme cuts in government spending, energy independence, and pro-America trade deals," said Brett Tanner, President, Pinnacle Trailer Sales, Inc. in Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The survey also found strong support for several of President-elect Trump's proposed executive orders. Seventy-one percent of business owners believe that streamlining government agencies to enhance efficiency will positively impact their operations. Reducing climate-related regulations to boost domestic energy production was another area of broad agreement, with nearly 70 percent of respondents indicating this would benefit their businesses.

Business leaders also emphasized the importance of national unity as the country transitions into a new administration.

"I hope that the Trump administration will be able to repair and reunite our highly fractured country," said Brad Clubb, CEO, Flyway Excavating in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

"We hope the government will find a way to work together for the best for the American people," said Richard T. Seaver, President, Viking Tool and Engineering in Whitehall, Michigan.

Despite these hopes, nearly half of respondents reported that their business remained flat over the past year, while 30 percent experienced a decline. Twenty percent of businesses reported growth and hope to continue this growth in 2025.

"We were able to grow this past year after two years of declines even though we did not see a huge change in market conditions," said Steve Jones, Owner, On Time Logistics, LLC in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"By adding an apprentice program for pet stylists, I have been able to add skilled stylists to the local work force and maintain a high level of sales with a built in source of new skilled staff," said Stacey Sullivan, Owner, Sullivan Enterprises/Canine Design/D4 Dog Agility in Boise, Idaho.

Methodology

NWYC collected data using an online survey from December 20 through December 31, 2024. A total of 518 business leaders from 44 of the 50 U.S. states participated. Sixty-one percent of business owners surveyed employ one to nine employees, and 36 percent employ 10 to 99 employees.

About National Write Your Congressman

Since 1958, National Write Your Congressman (NWYC) has empowered small businesses by providing nonpartisan information, research, and tools to connect with their representatives in Washington. As the nation's largest, privately held, nonpartisan membership organization made up of small businesses, NWYC's team of experts provides unbiased, nonpartisan information and research on top issues and pending legislation relevant to small business owners today. NWYC presents both sides of the issue so that members can form an educated opinion and let their elected officials know their opinion. For more information visit www.nwyc.com.

