NATIONALLY ACCLAIMED #1 FIELD OF SCREAMS MARYLAND ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION FOLLOWING LAST YEAR'S RECORD-BREAKING ATTENDANCE

News provided by

Field of Screams Maryland

27 Jun, 2023, 09:10 ET

HALLOWEEN'S "BEST HAUNTED ATTRACTION" ADDS HOLLYWOOD MOVIE-MAKING, NEW ATTRACTIONS AND MORE DATES

OLNEY, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Field of Screams Maryland, ranked #1 in USA Today's Best Haunted Attractions in the country, opens Saturday, Sept 23 and runs through October 31, 2023. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production has now gained the attention of the movie industry due to its high-quality sets, props, and custom sounds meticulously designed to deliver an intense fright experience.

Continue Reading
Field of Screams Maryland, ranked #1 in USA Today’s Best Haunted Attractions in the country, opens Saturday, Sept 23 through October 31, 2023. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production has now gained the attention of the movie industry due to its high-quality sets, props, and custom sounds meticulously designed to deliver an intense fright experience. Due to record-breaking crowds last year, this immersive Halloween attraction for more than 20 years, has doubled the number of stations of their flagship Super Screams Haunted trail, a one-hour walk through dark, cold, sinister woods, to include over 50 terrifying scenes packed full of custom props, décor, and actors, including Skinner Shack, Infested House, Laser Maze and the all-new Clown Freak Show. Not appropriate for children under 12. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org.
Field of Screams Maryland, ranked #1 in USA Today’s Best Haunted Attractions in the country, opens Saturday, Sept 23 through October 31, 2023. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production has now gained the attention of the movie industry due to its high-quality sets, props, and custom sounds meticulously designed to deliver an intense fright experience. Due to record-breaking crowds last year, this immersive Halloween attraction for more than 20 years, has doubled the number of stations of their flagship Super Screams Haunted trail, a one-hour walk through dark, cold, sinister woods, to include over 50 terrifying scenes packed full of custom props, décor, and actors, including Skinner Shack, Infested House, Laser Maze and the all-new Clown Freak Show. Not appropriate for children under 12. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org.

Due to incredible success and record crowds, Field of Screams Maryland, an immersive Halloween attraction for more than 20 years, has doubled the number of stations of their flagship Super Screams Haunted trail, a one-hour walk through dark, cold, sinister woods, to include over 50 terrifying scenes packed full of custom props, décor, and actors, including Skinner Shack, Infested House, Laser Maze and the all-new Clown Freak Show.

"Our company's goal is to deliver high-quality entertainment experiences to our customers that rivals anything you can find in the country," said Christian Cedillos, Creative Director for Steelhead Events and Productions. "Our commitment to quality, and our growing popularity, has led to more and more opportunities, including an upcoming horror movie based on our Super Screams Trail slated for production this fall."

General admission tickets start at $44 and include the Slaughter Factory Haunted House, a high-end haunt experience where every detail has been attended to; the one-hour Super Screams trail with over 50 stations; and a compound with more than 30 bonfires; tasty concessions; and scares and fun for anyone over age 12. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org.

Field of Screams Maryland benefits the Olney Boys and Girls Club and is located at OBGC Community Park at 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD just 30 minutes from Washington DC, downtown Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Follow Field of Screams Maryland on Facebook and Instagram @fieldofscreamsmaryland.  

Steelhead Events & Productions SteelheadEvents.com has produced Field of Screams Maryland for more than 22 years, notably winning A&E's prestigious Haunted House Design/Build Competition and USA Today's #1 Ranked Haunted Attraction in the country. The company also produces Winter City Lights, an immersive holiday lights event ranked #2 by Country Living magazine. Visit wintercitylights.com for more information.

Field of Screams Maryland is not appropriate for children under 12. Parental discretion is strongly advised.

Media contact
Kim Rion
[email protected]com

SOURCE Field of Screams Maryland

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.