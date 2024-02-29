Nationally Acclaimed Catastrophic Injury Attorney Ken Fulginiti Launches Fulginiti Law in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Fulginiti, an attorney renowned for his expertise in catastrophic injury law, proudly announces the launch of Fulginiti Law . Opening this new firm, based in the heart of Philadelphia, is a pivotal moment in Fulginiti's career, aligning his commitment to justice with an influential and innovative legal practice.

Fulginiti is deeply dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injuries, securing notable and substantial verdicts and settlements for them. This includes a record-breaking settlement in Pennsylvania, where more than $56 million was awarded to a minor in 2018.

His practice covers a wide range of personal injury claims, where he is known for his unwavering stance against large corporations and insurance companies, striving not only for compensation but also advocating for preventative measures.

Fulginiti has helped his clients obtain spectacular results in a wide variety of cases. Nationally recognized as a fierce advocate for his clients, his name regularly appears on the Super Lawyers list. Fulginiti boasts top ratings from Martindale-Hubbell, and was honored as the 2022 Lawyer of the Year in Philadelphia for Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation.

His commitment to client advocacy and the advancement of the legal profession is underscored by his active participation in educational initiatives and through embracing top leadership roles, notably serving as the Immediate Past President of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association (PTLA),

The launch of Fulginiti Law is a testament to Ken Fulginiti's relentless pursuit of justice in service of people impacted by life-altering injuries. Fulginiti stated, "Our mission at Fulginiti Law is clear: to help each and every one of our clients with tenacious representation when they need a strong and passionate advocate."

At Fulginiti Law, Ken Fulginiti is joined by Sarah F. Dooley, a top-ranked trial attorney, offering outstanding legal counsel in the greater Philadelphia area. Dooley specializes in representing clients who have been seriously injured or have lost loved ones due to catastrophic injuries.

Fulginiti Law is aligning with Amplify , a new legal marketing and media agency. This strategic partnership will enhance the firm's visibility and ability to connect with people seeking the highest quality legal representation.

As Fulginiti Law sets its sights on redefining excellence in the legal arena, its foundation is firmly rooted in a legacy of success, compassion, and advocacy. This exciting new chapter reinforces Ken Fulginiti's status as a leader in catastrophic injury law and affirms his deep commitment to serving as a voice for the voiceless.

Fulginiti Law is more than a law firm; it is a beacon of hope for those facing the aftermath of catastrophic injuries. With Ken Fulginiti at the helm, the firm is dedicated to forging a future where justice and compassion go hand in hand.

