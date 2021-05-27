Nationally Acclaimed Contemporary Art Exhibit and Culture Experience, 30 Americans, Comes to Arlington

In conjunction with 30 Americans , the Arlington Independent School District (AISD) and the College Town Renaissance Center (CTRC) will present complementary exhibits, which will offer a detailed and nuanced look at the work of Black artists over the past several decades.

The AISD will showcase Jacob Lawrence: 3 Series of Prints. This will be the school district's first exhibit in its brand-new Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

The CTRC's exhibit, which also opens May 29, is called + 20 More, and it features works by 20 African American emerging artists in a variety of styles and media.

Taken together, the works shown in these locations make an important contribution to the ongoing American dialogue on race, culture, and social justice. The exhibition provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for art lovers in North Texas and contributes to the cultural and artistic character of the region.

"More than a visually vivid showcase, the exhibit brings local leaders, business owners, organizations and creatives together to appreciate the work of Black artists at a time when many people are focused on the history and impact of race in the U.S.," said AMA President and CEO Chis Hightower.

The exhibit features pieces by such seminal Black artists as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kehinde Wiley, Purvis Young, and Mickalene Thomas. Their works explore topics of race, gender, sexuality, and historical identity in contemporary culture.

The 30 Americans exhibit is open to the general public, as are the exhibits at CTRC and AISD. The three sites – conveniently located in close proximity of one another – provide an opportunity to experience a range of artistic styles within a single visit to downtown Arlington. For more information, visit https://www.arlingtonmuseum.org/30-americans.

