Nationally Accredited Allen School of Health Sciences Launches New Healthcare Management Program, Open to Alumni

As a leader in healthcare education, the Allen School of Health Sciences is expanding its offerings with an all-new program for past graduates interested in advancing their careers.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni of the Allen School of Health Sciences, the respected New York-based healthcare educational facility, can now pursue continuing education in the all-new Healthcare Management program.

This opportunity is reserved for past graduates of the Allen School of Health Sciences' certification programs and is designed to support alumni in the ongoing advancement of their careers. Licensed by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) and accredited through The Commission of the Council on Occupational Education, (COE) the Healthcare Management Program is open for enrollment now.

A select group of graduates have received invitations to enroll based on their prior GPA, attendance, and overall commitment to professional success and integrity. The program focuses on a broad range of aspects of healthcare management, including policies, administration, diagnostic and procedural coding, billing and reimbursement, health informatics, and more.

Because program participants will most likely be actively working professionals, the program has a hybrid class format to suit busy schedules. Classes are 75% online and 25% on-site, with 1 on 1 time with instructors available during Saturday exam schedules. Each class (two classes per module) requires just ten instruction hours per week, ensuring an accessible educational opportunity. Students can complete the program in less than eight months and be qualified for a career as a Medical Office Manager.

Dr. Libby Hunt, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Allen School of Health Sciences, says:

I am thrilled for our graduates to join the Allen School family once again and commit to making an even more significant impact in healthcare. Our Healthcare Management program is designed for our students to develop skill sets to manage every department in a clinic and emerge as the leaders they are meant to be!

Alumni of the Medical Assisting certification program at Allen School of Health Sciences should reach out for application assistance, support arranging a class schedule, and even personal financial planning and financial aid (for those who are eligible and qualify).

Additional details about the Allen School of Health Sciences, including financial options for those who qualify and how to enroll in the Healthcare Management program, can be found on their website at https://www.allenschool.edu/healthcare-training-programs/healthcare-management-program/ .

About the Allen School of Health Sciences: Since 1961, the Allen School of Health Sciences has served as a trusted provider of healthcare education and training. Students are led by a faculty made up of highly experienced professionals who have worked directly in many areas of healthcare. In addition to the newly available Healthcare Management Program, the Allen School of Health Sciences also offers Medical Assistant and Nursing Assistant training programs (New York campuses) and a Medical Assisting program in Phoenix, AZ. The Allen School of Health Sciences is a nationally accredited and a licensed educational facility.

For more information about the Allen School of Health Sciences and the new Healthcare Management Program, please contact The Allen School of Health Sciences at 718-243-1700 or [email protected]

