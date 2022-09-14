Nationally Known Raw Pet Food Manufacturing Business Opens in Las Vegas

Las Vegas born Fetching Foods is opening a new higher capacity manufacturing facility to produce their signature ultra-premium raw dog and cat meals.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetching Foods Inc will have it's grand opening at their new facility 3111 S. Valley View Blvd #O-101, Las Vegas NV 89102. The grand opening is slated to be held on September 22, 2022 at 10am.

The opening of their new facility will include a ribbon-cutting, tour, a presentation from Clark County Commissioners and Senator Jackie Rosen's office. Refreshments will be served.

Kiesha Allison, President, said, "I'm delighted to be a part of the diversification of Las Vegas' economic base by adding a manufacturing business, employing food workers impacted by the pandemic, expanding their skill set, and setting an example of what it means to be a strong female leader to our workers, vendors, and customers."

"We have a niche in the market that no one else occupies," said Troy Allison CEO. "Our growth rate has been in the triple digits for the last four years because there is no product on the market that approaches our level of quality. We're use exceptionally high-end human-grade ingredients that are all natural and minimally processed. Along with a scientifically created formula, our food is truly healing. Customers across the country see the difference in their pets and word spreads fast when you have a revolutionary product that really works."

Fetching Foods is handcrafted. Over 20 different varieties of Meats come from the USA, with the exception of some specialty items from New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. All meats are non-GMO, hormone free, humanely raised USDA certified (or the equivalent) for humans. Our packaging is recyclable. Once made it's delivered or shipped directly to your door in all 50 states.

We offer standard formulations that are either gently cooked or raw, or you can design a completely custom food for your pet's specific needs.

For more information you can contact Troy Allison, [email protected], 775-487-7387, www.fetchingfoods.com.

Fetching Foods is a veteran and minority owned business.

SOURCE Fetching Foods