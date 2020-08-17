Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram Recognized by Construction Executive in 'The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™'

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 25 accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) was recently recognized by Construction Executive in The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™, the publication's annual ranking of accounting firms making significant impacts to the construction industry. The firm placed thirteenth on the 2020 rankings list.

Construction Executive is the premier trade magazine focused on the construction industry, having been in circulation now for 18 years. In its August 2020 issue, Construction Executive published a comprehensive list of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms, featuring industry analysis from noteworthy firms. Construction Practice Leader and CRI Jackson partner Larry May contributed to the focal piece in which thought leaders in the accounting industry offered advice to businesses amid a recession and pandemic. Read the full article here.

CE developed The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms ranking by asking hundreds of U.S. construction accounting firms to complete a survey. Data collected included: 1) 2019 revenues from construction practice; 2) number of CPAs in construction practice; 3) percentage of firm's total revenues from construction practice; 4) number of construction clients in 2019; 5) number of office locations with a construction accounting practice; 6) number of employees with CCIFP certification; and 7) year construction accounting practice established. The ranking was determined by an algorithm that weighted these factors in descending order of importance. For more information, contact [email protected].

CRI delivers a broad range of accounting services to construction clients of all sizes – both contractors and subcontractors, including electrical, HVAC/plumbing, and roadbuilding. The company advises clients regarding strategies to maximize their bonding capacity, plan tax savings, and enhance working capital. The CRI team also stays up to date on timely business topics through its memberships with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), and other industry organizations. For more information, visit CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

