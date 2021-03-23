Nationally-Ranked CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Third Installment of Cybersecurity Webinar Series

ENTERPRISE, Ala., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced the third installment of the free webinar series entitled, "Gone Phishing: Assuming Your Role in Incident Response," featuring CRI's Director of IT Audits and Assurance, David Mills, and CRI Partner Tyler Mills. This webinar will take place on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

This live event will discuss the incident response as it relates to social engineering attacks and the key role that organization stakeholders play in the overall response process. Participants can expect a wealth of recommendations on what to do if confidential data has been compromised as well as important items to consider when reporting a social engineering attack. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3cCvfg2.

The past two installments in the 'Gone Phishing' series are available to listen to for free here.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

